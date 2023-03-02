For many Vermont communities, Town Meeting Day is as much about looking back at the past year as it is about looking forward into the next fiscal year. Explaining the main driving force behind Elmore’s budget requires a bit of both.
Elmore’s proposed highway budget is up about $100,000, an increase that neatly mirrors the first loan payment on the highway department’s new town garage, which voters approved at last year’s annual meeting — residents voted 199-134 in favor of spending up to $2.5 million for new facility.
According to town clerk Sharon Draper, the town closed on 18 acres of land in December near Lakeview Cemetery on Route 12 and the project is slated to break ground this spring.
That $100,000 loan payment is the only real change in the budget up for a vote next Tuesday. Voters will be asked to approve $979,805 in spending to run the town during the next fiscal year, compared to $884,367 budgeted for town expenses in the current fiscal year that ends June 30.
And that’s about it, folks. In a return to an in-person meeting for the first time since 2020, Elmore residents may have to dig deep to find something to bicker about and just be content to enjoy the community bonhomie in the wooden town hall building aside the lake at the base of the mountain.
They could talk about a pair of proposals to pay the town clerk and treasurer a flat salary instead of paying the position with fees collected by the town and supplementing it as needed with taxpayer revenue.
“I’m actually part of the reason for this discussion,” Draper said, explaining she has been Elmore’s town clerk for about 35 years and is planning on retiring in the coming year. “Not a lot of town clerks are paid that way anymore.”
The selectboard is proposing a switch from an elected town clerk to one hired by the board, hinting at the change in its annual report that it will “evaluate demands” on road crew and town clerk roles and “evaluate staffing augmentation to meet work demands.”
Elmore residents Tuesday could talk about the annual budgetary add-ons for various social service agencies and non-profit groups. This year, there are 18 appropriations up for a vote that, accepted as a package deal, would add an extra $3,650 to the budget. Those small-ticket appropriations range from $100 to $250 each.
On the school side, they can’t really talk about the budget, since that’s being voted on by Australian ballot. That proposed budget — which, for the first time since 2019 does not include Stowe’s education expenses — rings in at $16.2 million, an increase of 3.7 percent over the current fiscal year.
Although the state will not finalize the education tax rates until this summer near the start of the next fiscal year, it is estimated education property taxes in Elmore will decrease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.