Elmore Town Meeting 2018

Voters exit the Elmore Town Hall after town meeting on March 6, 2018. Some residents walked across the lake to get to the meeting.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

For many Vermont communities, Town Meeting Day is as much about looking back at the past year as it is about looking forward into the next fiscal year. Explaining the main driving force behind Elmore’s budget requires a bit of both.

Elmore’s proposed highway budget is up about $100,000, an increase that neatly mirrors the first loan payment on the highway department’s new town garage, which voters approved at last year’s annual meeting — residents voted 199-134 in favor of spending up to $2.5 million for new facility.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.