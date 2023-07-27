Village Center Apartments

The Village Center Apartments, in the heart of Morrisville, are officially finished.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

The owners of a new 24-unit affordable housing complex in the heart of Morrisville have been fined by the town for letting tenants move in before the town could give permission, and both sides are at loggerheads, with each saying the other hasn’t held up their end of the bargain in the permitting process.

Town zoning administrator Todd Thomas on Friday fined the owners of the Village Center Apartments $500, arguing that occupation of the Hutchins Street building violates the town’s land use permit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.