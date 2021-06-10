Ken Tourangeau was elected to a two-year seat on the Johnson village trustees board, besting Kyle Nuse and Tess Milner in a three-way race.
Tourangeau defeated Nuse 111 to 89. Milner received 16 votes.
Village voters cast a total of 218 votes.
Tourangeau has been a resident of the Johnson community for 33 years. He runs Green Mountain Construction and has now won after losing a write-in campaign in April against Diane Lehouillier, who was elected to the trustees board.
Nuse is a former member of the town selectboard and involved in various other community organizations. Milner, though also an active participant in the community, indicated that she had declined to campaign after being faced with sudden health issues.
In a previous statement, Tourangeau said he would like to “drive Johnson back to a viable community that is a desirable place to live” by focusing on services, reasonable taxes and recreation, while both working toward diversity and inclusiveness and preserving the town’s heritage.
“I can make these things happen with effective partnerships, infrastructure investment and renewal, working with informed and involved people in a safe and accessible neighborhood. I am dedicated to honesty, mutual respect, integrity and accountability,” Tourangeau said.
Tourangeau lambasted the News & Citizen in a series of texts last week, believing that pre-election coverage of the trustees race published on June 3 was biased in support of Nuse and that not enough of the statement he provided to the paper had been quoted in the article.
“You mention my name or business again you will hear from my lawyer,” Tourangeau said. “You do not have permission to use my name so don’t do it again.”
