Bob Beeman, one of the longest-tenured employees at Concept2, was in Japan representing the Morrisville company. It was his seventh Olympic games with the rowing company.
Here are some excerpts — edited for length — of his notes taken during his trip.
My colleague Matthias Zink from our German office and I were in Tokyo at the seacoast waterway on the Tokyo bay where the Olympic rowing events took place.
We had a very challenging time, both on our arrival and in our day-to-day schedule. It was very hot — high 80s, low 90s — with high humidity, and we had a severe tropical storm (Nepartak) blow through, bringing high winds and rain, but luckily it only brushed the venue.
We had to show a negative COVID test from 96 hours before we departed and then another 72 hours before we departed. Matthias actually arrived a week earlier and helped the rowers before I got there.
Once we got through the entry process at the airport we were really considered to be in the bubble the whole time we were there and we were not allowed to go anywhere outside the bubble. We had to wear masks all the time except when we were in our hotel room or when we were eating or drinking.
We had to put two different apps on our phones. One was for daily health monitoring — we had to submit our temp and health assessment every morning and then submit a saliva sample every morning as well.
The other app was a contact tracing app that could track our movements wherever we went. There was also equipment set up that took our temperature everywhere we went as well.
You had to follow two lines in the hotel — one was a red line for those not yet there for 14 days and then a green line for those who had been there 14 days.
After you were there for 14 days you were allowed to go into certain shops in the hotel and a 7-Eleven.
Even with all of those restrictions, there were still seven positive COVID cases at the rowing venue — two athletes, a coach, three world-rowing administrators. We were also notified when we got back home that one of the world rowing photographers tested positive.
Here are some key numbers:
• Out of 206 boats that were used at the venue, 193 of them were using Concept2 oars, or 93.2 percent.
• 97.5 percent of all the rowing medals — 41 out of 42 — were won with C2 oars.
We donated many oars to developing countries during the Olympics. We gave oars to Nigeria, Sudan, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.
These oars were originally for Rowing Australia but they changed what specs they wanted, so we decided to put them to good use and help these other countries. These oars were the best that any of these countries had ever used.
This was coordinated through World Rowing, which is the entity that manages rowing events around the world. Some of the recipients were so moved they were in tears when they came to thank us and just couldn’t believe we were giving them for free.
That is certainly part of my job that I truly love. I get to play Santa Claus.
