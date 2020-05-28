Candidates for statewide offices and the Legislature are not required to collect petition signatures to run for office this year because of coronavirus restrictions, but today’s filing deadline still remains.

Major party candidates have to file a consent of candidate form and financial disclosure by 5 p.m. today, Thursday, to appear on the Aug. 11 primary election ballot.

Lamoille County candidates for state representatives have to file with the clerk in the largest town they represent. Candidates for Senate file with the county clerk.

The temporary changes in Vermont’s election laws were signed by Gov. Phil Scott March 30 in response to the COVID-19 health crisis. Those included waiving the signature-gathering requirements.

“Eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people,” said Will Senning, elections director with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office. “We all have a responsibility to limit our exposure and contact, based on recommendations by the Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This common-sense measure will help keep candidates and voters safe.”

