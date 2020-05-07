The Lamoille County Republican Committee has announced that three young Republicans — Shayne Spence, Tyler Machia and Ferron Wambold — will run for seats in the Vermont House of Representatives.
In a joint announcement on Friday, they said their campaign theme will be “Restore Rural Vermont.”
Vermont’s primary election will be Aug. 11; the general election, which includes the race for president, is Nov. 3.
Shayne Spence, 26, is running in the Lamoille 2 district, which covers Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson, and Wolcott. Spence is a graphic design and video editor and is on several local boards, including the Johnson Planning Commission and Johnson Works, and is also Johnson’s town coordinator for Green Up Day. That district has two House seats, now held by Reps. Dan Noyes and Matt Hill, both Democrats who live in Wolcott.
Ferron Wambold, 32, is running in the Lamoille 3 district (Cambridge and Waterville). Wambold is executive director of the Orange County Special Investigations Unit/Child Advocacy Center and is a former corporal in the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department. That House seat is now held by Rep. Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville.
Tyler Machia, 30, is running in the Lamoille-Washington district — Elmore, Morristown,Woodbury and Worcester. He is a political/policy consultant with detailed knowledge of state government. As parent of a new baby, Theo, Machia says he understands intimately the challenges facing young families living and working in Lamoille County. That district has two House seats, now held by Rep. David Yacovone, D-Morrisville, and Avram Patt, D-Worcester.