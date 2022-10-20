Three potential newcomers and a lone veteran staked out their views and made their cases to voters in the Lamoille-Washington district on why they should be one of two sent to the Vermont House last Thursday evening at Peoples Auditorium in Morrisville.
Republicans Nichole Loati and Ben Olsen crowded into close quarters on the auditorium stage with Democrats Saudia LaMont and Avram Patt to discuss the issues of the day for their would-be constituents in Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester and a slice of Stowe.
The event, which was sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News and Citizen newspapers, was moderated by the news editor Tommy Gardner with publisher Greg Popa acting as timekeeper.
Morristown resident Loati played up her background in a bid to become a member of the citizen legislature, a graphic design business owner who had to be pressed into the political race but is now enthusiastic about promoting her libertarian-minded approach of reduced government and less taxation.
Her fellow Morristown Republican, Olsen, touted his experience as an entrepreneur and fervent belief that the government programs often do more harm than good.
LaMont, a community activist who graduated from the very high school she now debated in, emphasized her experience as a well-connected promoter of the public good, and the different roles she’s held with various non-profit organizations and other advocacy groups in Lamoille County.
Patt, a Worcester resident who is the only incumbent running for the House in November, emphasized his temperament, which he said is well suited for the complexities of both compromise and the “hurry up and wait” environment that marks the Legislature.
Housing and affordability
Throughout the debate, the four candidates generally agreed on the most important issues facing Vermonters but differed, greatly at times, as to their possible solutions.
When asked by Gardner about their legislative goals, for example, both LaMont and Loati agreed that housing affordability was of primary concern to their voters.
Loati said Vermont’s laws around protecting the rights of renters can make it difficult for landlords to evict tenants, which makes managing short-term rentals on Airbnb more attractive than renting to long-term tenants.
In contrast, LaMont emphasized the interconnectedness of housing affordability with several other issues around affordability and quality of life for Vermonters.
“I work on a lot of issues with folks from everything from housing to education to child care and recovery — all these things — because there’s so much intersectionality to all of the issues,” LaMont said. “However, I would like to say a housing first model is important.”
Olsen identified affordability, broadly, as the biggest problem facing Vermonters, but claimed that unfettered capitalism and the reduction of government programs would be the best way to put money back in people’s pockets.
Patt expressed support for finding solutions to housing affordability but said, if reelected, he hoped to continue his work on addressing climate change with the energy committee, hopefully passing a version of the clean heat standard bill, which failed to pass last session following a veto from Gov. Phil Scott. The bill has become something of a cause du jour among some conservatives opposed to the state’s efforts to address the global phenomenon of warming temperatures.
Prompted by an audience question later in the debate, Patt was forced to further defend the bill, and said the claim that it would fuel another tax on Vermonters was “misstating” the facts, that the legislation would not have a noticeable effect on fuel prices but simply help “people move to other forms of technology, and even (fuel) sources that are now becoming cost effective.”
Olsen criticized the clean heat standard bill, alleging that it was an attempt to impose a 17-cent tax on Vermonters.
“I don’t know anybody who really wants to buy less groceries so that they can put more fuel in their tank at home,” Olsen said, while Patt shook his head in the chair next to him.
Gardner posed a question later in the debate on how the Legislature could promote the development of both fair market and affordable housing.
Both Loati and Olsen pointed to the shortcomings of Act 250, the law which regulates some development in Vermont and is often criticized for being too stringent and arduous for builders and other property owners.
Patt argued that public programs that help address housing concerns for middle- and lower-income Vermonters will play a big role in meeting these complicated challenges, and that some regulation may need to be considered concerning short-term rentals.
LaMont said that the housing issue facing the state will not be solved in the next biennium and partially agreed that Act 250 regulations may need to be modernized to accommodate the need for housing development.
Budget issues
Whoever enters the Statehouse for the next biennium also faces the specter of a drastically reduced budget, where tough choices will need to be made as to what gets prioritized without the historic flood of federal dollars legislators allocated during the last session.
LaMont pointed out that the Legislature has balanced plenty of budgets without COVID-19 relief money while Patt took the topic as an opportunity to praise the wisdom with which he and his colleagues spent the federal money on major issues like the expansion of internet accessibility.
Olsen questioned the COVID-19 funding, much of which went to businesses and employers, as potentially gratuitous and possibly wasteful.
Loati criticized state government for being too large of an employer and suggested savings could be had by reducing the state’s payroll. She pointed to being a vendor for government projects with her business and called some of the state’s choices fiscally irresponsible — proof the government doesn’t always operate in a fiscally prudent manner.
“Unfortunately, people are expensive, and when you are constantly adding levels of bureaucracy, the price tag is going to get higher and higher and higher,” Loati said.
Prop 5
A question about whether Vermont should enact safe harbor laws to protect out-of-staters coming to Vermont for abortion services from prosecution back home allowed candidates to share their stance on the Article 22, or Prop 5, the reproductive liberty amendment on the ballot in November.
LaMont was the only one of the four candidates to voice full-throated support for the amendment and a further expansion of the state’s protections around reproductive rights. Patt said he wasn’t sure legislation would be required to protect those seeking health care services in Vermont.
“There’s so much more at stake. It’s not about abortions, and I think that’s where the common misconception is, is that reproductive liberty amendment is about abortions. That’s not what it’s about. It’s about health care. It’s about people having the right to autonomy to choose what is right for their bodies and make the decisions that are best for themselves,” LaMont said.
Loati pointed out that Vermont has had legal abortion for decades and said Proposition 5 was “redundant” and that there was no need to waste time with a safe harbor law or advertising Vermont as a place people could come to get safe and legal abortion services.
Olsen also did not support the proposed constitutional amendment.
“This is the most radical pro-abortion bill in the country, and we already have rights to abortion. It doesn’t belong in our Constitution. I think people have not been told the whole picture of what this is going to do,” he said.
Child care
Seemingly no discussion of the important issues facing Vermonters can occur without the problems of child care being raised.
Olsen said the government has overregulated the profession of child care by requiring providers to complete higher levels of education than in the past.
Patt argued that regulations around child care education requirements have not prevented neighbors from watching each other’s children, but rather financial realities make operating child care centers unsustainable. He noted his late wife’s work in the profession made child care an issue of particular importance to him personally.
LaMont pointed to the success of local organizations like Let’s Grow Kids as programs that could be expanded, but also the need to balance the affordability of child care with paying providers a living wage. She pushed back on her fellow Democrat and said that she knew of some child care operations that closed because of the education requirements.
Loati said the education regulations should be rescinded.
“It makes no sense to me that these providers be required to attend classes, have degrees, have special regulations, and fill out mountains of paperwork to be able to do this job. That is the reason why they’re not doing it anymore, and that is the reason why what still exists, primarily centers at this point, are so expensive,” she said.
Watch the whole debate at bit.ly/3eLIgsM.
