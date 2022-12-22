Nearly the entire 93-mile length of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is open for outdoor recreationists to traverse, save for a short stretch on the eastern edge of Lamoille County that is expected to wrap construction in a little over a month.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation over the weekend officially opened three new stretches of the trail. That includes two roughly 18-mile spans — one between Cambridge and Sheldon and another between Danville and Hardwick — and a short stretch between Wolcott village and Route 15A in Morrisville.
The only portion of the trail still under construction is between Wolcott village and Hardwick. That section is expected to be finished by Feb. 1, according to the transportation agency.
This means that people can now walk, ride, ski or snowmobile more than 50 miles, uninterrupted, between Swanton and Wolcott, along with more than 33 uninterrupted miles between St. Johnsbury and Hardwick.
“The AOT project team and our partners have worked especially hard in the past year to expedite the construction of the trail,” transportation secretary Joe Flynn said. “We look forward to the final completion of the trail in February, followed by a grand opening event this spring.”
Much of Lamoille County has been enjoying the rail trail for the past six and a half years. The 17-mile stretch between Morristown and Cambridge opened in the summer of 2016, after two decades in the making.
The 93-mile trail follows the route of the Lamoille Valley Railroad, which was founded in 1877 and shut down in 1994. It was a scenic train ride, dubbed “The Covered Bridge Line,” and leaf-peeper excursions for fall foliage viewing ran into the 1970s.
The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers acquired the right of way and was responsible for converting the railway into a trail.
In 2020, the state took over responsibility for building — and funding — the rest of the trail. While the rail trail is closed to most motorized vehicles, snowmobiles are still allowed, a nod to the decades of work done by VAST.
