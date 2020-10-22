Three local chambers are using a $30,000 grant to promote the best of Route 100.
Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce, Stowe Area Association and Revitalizing Waterbury received $30,000 in Restart Vermont regional marketing and stimulus grants to promote the rugged, mountain corridor that links Stowe to the Mad River Valley.
“Our partnership sees the Restart Vermont grants as an opportunity to strengthen our bond while creating a new way to reach consumers and get much-needed funds in the hands of local businesses at a critical time of year,” said Carrie Simmons, executive director of Stowe Area Association. “Our plan involves creating and implementing a coordinated marketing strategy that promotes spending along the renowned Route 100 corridor from the Mad River Valley, through Waterbury and up to Stowe.”
The new collaboration presents the corridor as a travel destination with offerings that cover a wide variety of interests, including hiking, biking, other recreational activities, dining, shopping, craft beverages, scenic drives, arts and culture and more. The Restart Vermont grant will promote the “Best of Route 100 Holiday Experience” emphasizing holiday shopping, dining and lodging in all three communities.
The groups have launched a new website, bestofvtroute100.com.
