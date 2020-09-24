Three years after first opening, Two Sisters Mercantile moved into new digs earlier this year.

Co-owners and sisters Tamra Higgins and Monica Case moved into the former, and now completely refurbished, general store at 143 Main Street, Jeffersonville, in July and now have three times the space to offer wares in everything that has to do with wool.

The pair, who still dream of opening their own mill, first got into the wool business about seven years ago and now offer everything from raw wool to finished products they or one of their vendors have created.

They can even help treat your wool and offer classes in the field at their new locale.

