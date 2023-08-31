Third time’s a charm for Morristown budget

Ed Wilson, one of Morristown’s justices of the peace, reads the results of Tuesday’s voting as other election officials listen.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner

The longest budget season in recent memory has come to an end, as Morristown voters approved of funding the current fiscal year, which is already two months old.

Voters Tuesday passed a $9.2 million operating budget, after two failed votes, nearly a million dollars in cuts and half a year of often rancorous debate between — and among — town officials and a vocal segment of the populace opposed to the spending measures.

Richard Craig

Richard Craig
Chris Palermo

Chris Palermo

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.