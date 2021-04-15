An open seat on the Johnson village board of trustees remains open after last week’s annual elections, and the board will appoint its missing trustee later this month.
On Monday the board discussed the appointment after Andrew Crews, who garnered the most write-in votes for the two-year term, declined to take office. Now an interim trustee will be appointed at the board’s April 26 meeting.
Even though it was a two-year term up for grabs, the appointment will only last a year, until next April’s annual elections come around again.
Anyone interested in the position has until the end of the day April 22 to submit a 1-page letter describing the candidate’s interest in the position and any experience they would bring to the role. Trustees will interview the candidates via phone or Zoom at the April 26 meeting.
Letters of interest should be sent to village manager Meredith Dolan at vojmanager@townofjohnson.com or by mail to PO Box 603, Johnson, VT 05656.
A story last week reported that former selectboard member Kyle Nuse, who was second place in write-in voting for the term, was elected.
But, town and village clerk Rosemary Audibert said she was informed by the Secretary of State’s office that “the winner is the winner,” and if the winner —Crews in this case — opted against taking office, it is the trustees’ responsibility to fill the spot.
