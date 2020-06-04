Fire destroyed an Eden man’s house on Monday.
The North Hyde Park/Eden and Hyde Park fire departments were called to the house fire at 2525 East Hill Road in Eden, the home of Harry Peck.
Peck reported the fire as soon as he got home shortly after 11 a.m. John Savage, the North Hyde Park/Eden fire chief, said the fire had been going for some time and flames had engulfed the house when firefighters arrived.
“The gentleman who owned it left around 9:30; when he came back it was just about on the ground,” Savage said. The first firefighter arrived just 16 minutes after the fire was reported, but “the poor man lost everything,” Savage said.
No people or pets were in the house, but a bucket-tractor parked near the house was also destroyed.
An American Red Cross team arrived later in the day to ensure that Peck had food, a place to sleep and other essentials.
With the residence virtually gone before they got there, firefighters concentrated on containing the fire, hosing it down and covering the ruins with foam. The sole hydrant on East Hill Road was only a quarter-mile away, so there was no shortage of firefighting water, Savage said. Firefighters did have to contend with extreme wind while containing the fire; firefighters saw no smoke as they approached the burning house. The wind was so strong that the smoke was being blown sideways into the nearby forest.
“We didn’t see much of it until we pulled into the dooryard. The wind was blowing in good shape up there,” he said, but the homeowner had previously cleared much of the area around his home so there wasn’t much risk that the fire would spread.
Firefighters from the two departments stayed until 1:30 p.m. to make sure the flames didn’t rekindle. Savage does not consider the fire suspicious. A state fire investigator was called in to investigate, but when a structure is utterly destroyed, evidence can be hard to find, Savage said. He expected a report late this week.