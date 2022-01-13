The Manor, a nursing home in Morrisville, is among 10 different long-term care facilities in Vermont currently suffering from an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, with 13 cases recorded at the facility as of Tuesday.
The Manor’s executive director Lynn Smith did not return repeated requests for comment.
“Our booster uptake is really strong relative to the rest of the country in our nursing homes, so that is certainly encouraging, but we want to keep an eye on that over the coming weeks,” said Mark Piecek, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, while reviewing COVID-19 statistics in the state at the governor’s press conference on Tuesday.
