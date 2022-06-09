A treasured Hardwick Academy tradition that oddly fell silent for the past 52 years was enthusiastically rung back to life at Hazen Union High School Saturday morning, May 28.
At 10:30 a.m., under blue skies and with a Hazen parking lot full of floats, bands, firemen, ballplayers and other spring festival parade participants, a celebratory bell once again rang loudly in downtown Hardwick. The bell ringing, inside a bell tower that was constructed in front of the Hazen gymnasium that morning, was the official signal for the 2022 spring parade to begin its downtown procession.
Tara Reese and her son, Lyle Rooney, with his father Alex Rooney proudly looking on, did the honors, ringing back in a time-honored ritual, and a day that a young Finn Rooney dreamed of, restoring the great custom of a bell that would ring loudly in the town as a source of pride and celebration for this close-knit community.
The return of a bell was a long and winding road. It began in 1970 as Hardwick Academy was being torn down. Hazen Union was replacing the outdated academy. Worried that the bell inside the academy’s large belfry would be discarded, the 1970 senior class stole the bell late one Saturday evening in June and hid it.
Faced with a possible crime, they returned it the following Monday. The school board at the time negotiated with the senior class and they both agreed to donate the bell to all living Hardwick Academy alumni. A couple years later, the academy bell was placed in Memorial Park inside a small structure. It has remained there but hasn’t been rung at all.
Fast forward to the spring of 2018. Finn Rooney was attending Aaron Hill’s class on Hardwick sports history. Mike Clark, who attended Hardwick Academy and was a 1972 Hazen graduate, told the assembled students about the tradition of ringing the bell after major sports victories.
It struck a chord with Rooney. He wondered why the great tradition stopped. He wanted to see the bell back. The following school year, he ran for class president with the platform of restoring the bell’s tradition.
Dream lives on
Rooney died in January 2020, but his dream lived on. In the spring of 2021, Greensboro Town Clerk Kim Greaves, aware of Rooney’s dream, discovered an unused bell in the town’s basement and got Greensboro to donate it to Hazen. On a soggy 2021 Memorial Day Sunday, the bell was presented to Hazen principal Dave Perrigo.
Perrigo soon teamed up with Clark and they formed a diverse bell committee, which met monthly over the past year. One year later, almost to the day, and four years removed from when Rooney first heard of the bell, it returned with a new bell tower, on Memorial Day weekend no less.
Local contractor Mario Fradette joined the committee and volunteered to build the new bell tower. He introduced Craftsbury residents Rich Mathez and Bob Griffith to the project and they restored the bell this past winter. That gave the project just the head of steam it needed.
By 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Fradette had the tower pre-assembled and ready for construction. Renaud Demers of Hardwick Electric donated his time and brought a boom truck on site to lift the tower pieces into place. From the moment the first side of the tower was put into place and leveled, Fradette and his team were off and running. Everything went flawlessly.
The tower was built with 6x6 wooden beams. It was stained gray to match the old academy building, trimmed with black steel brackets and a black standing seam metal roof. It is just under 20 feet tall.
Several bell committee members were on hand and Fradette had the tower constructed well before his 10:30 a.m. deadline. Cross pieces were installed, the bell was raised into position and then the roof was placed on top. There was a great sense of community pride and accomplishment as the tower quickly rose up through the early morning, and it drew a steady crowd.
“What a spirited day it was,” said Clark. “All these community members there to witness it, all the little leaguers, basketball players, bands, fire trucks, townspeople, all watching what was going on. It just went so doggone smoothly. It was the spirit of the day that really overcame me. It just felt so good putting this thing up, it was just a wonderful day to be doing this.”
Said Perrigo, “The thing that sticks out to me at this point is that now having reached this great milestone, with the tower up and the bell ringing for the first time, is that this has been a project all about community from day one. That was the original dream. And so many people grabbed onto that idea.”
“I had no idea this project was going to take me into this deep connection with the community,” Perrigo said. “The diversity of the people involved, their incredible skills, the bonding we all experienced, all the great humor, it was something special and it was all on display Saturday.”
For Reese, she “couldn’t believe how beautiful things sounded as they all worked together Saturday. I was watching them all doing their own little thing, and they all seemed so happy. They all had their own little space, everyone was at peace, everyone was smiling, cooperating, it was really, really beautiful.”
There was great simplicity when it came time to ring the bell at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. No speeches. No pageantry. No celebrations. In fact, the Bread and Puppet band heard about the bell ceremony at the very last minute and quickly scrambled together to play a song afterwards.
Perrigo calmly called in Reese and Rooney, and after 52 years of silence, the two restored a long lost tradition of bell ringing in Hardwick.
