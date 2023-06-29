Green Mountain Tech awarded certificates of completion to 121 students June 13 as family members and friends cheered.
This year Green Mountain Tech recognized students who achieved platinum status on the ACT Work Keys assessment. The WorkKeys is a standardized test that all students who attend career and technical education in Vermont must take at least once while at their center.
The test covers applied mathematics, workplace documents and graphic literacy. Students earn scores in each domain ranging from 2-7, with 7 being the highest possible score. Each year Green Mountain Tech scores in the top quarter of the state in each area when compared to other centers, and each year a number of students earn a score of 6 or better on all three.
With these scores students earn an industry-recognized credential of value — the Platinum National Career Readiness Certificate — and upwards of six elective college credits.
Student speakers were Spencer Adams-Bristol and Rhea Apicelli-Abel, with guest award presenter Liz Schlegel.
Green Mountain Technology and Career Center Class of 2023
Allied Health
- Emma Albright - LU
- Royelle Crown - HU*#
- Orin Foran - HU+
- Emily Hokanson - LU*
- Meredith Knight - LU
- Constance Kourkoulis - PA*+
- Emma LaRock - LU*+
- Taylor Magoon - LU
- Emily Molleur - HU#
- Ava Moodie - LU
- Anna West - LU
Allied Health II
- Madisyn Barbour - PA*
- Adeline-Elizabeth Noyes - HU
Automotive Technology
- Justin Bashaw - HU
- Alyas Blaisdell - LU
- Alex Bowen - LU
- Evan Constable - HS
- Ryan Gates - LU
- James Heller - PA
- Tucker Johnson - LU
- Gabriel LeClair - LU
- Keith Massey - HU
- Ty Metevier - HU
- Aaron Putvain - HU
Automotive Technology II
- Brent Bidwell - LU
- Cooper Harvey - LU*
- Dante Prevost - LU
- Jonathan Slaimen - LU
Business Administration
- Sarah Collier - HU*
- Madelyn Despault - PA
- Lydia Hall - HU
- Alexis Hamel - PA
- Autumn Hislop - HU
- Kailey Mayo - PA
Computer Networking Technology
- Spencer Adams-Bristol - LU*
- Alex Appleby - HU+
- Zane Becker - LU
- Andrew Dunn - HU+
- John Griffiths - HS*+#
- Hope Hoadley - LU+
- Aidan Moffatt - CA
- Michael Sargent - LU*+#
- Kiearah West - LU+
Computer Networking Technology II
- Thomas Cooney - SHS*#
Construction Technology
- Connor Ciosek - LU
- Evie Hulme - HU*#
- Aiden Jones - LU
- Zachary Schriber - LU*
- Bailey Shepard - HU
- Kerson Vanleuven - HU
- Devin Whipple - HU
Creative Media Art & Design
- Parker Bartlett - LU+
- Aaron Besseette - LU
- Reed Conger - LU
- Keagan Fleming - HU
- Samuel Kirk - PA*+
- Zola Ksiazek - LU+
- Mai Lyon - LU#
- Owen Privee - LU+#
- Haley Smith - CA
- Ronan Stefanski - LU*+#
Culinary Arts
- Sawyer Fagnant - PA
- Keira Gouvin - LU
- Brianna Hess - HU
- Riley Mongeon - PA
- Emily Rosenlund - LU
- Victoria Shepard - HU
- Erin Stoddard - LU
- Claire Tricou-Forcier - LU*
Electrical Technology
- Khalil Bridgman - LU*#
- Daniel des Groseilliers - HU*+
- Carter Hoffman - PA
- Gabriel LeGrand - LU
- Corey Murphy - PA
- Mason Porter - LU*+#
- Ashton Tibbits - PA+
Electrical Technology II
- Aiden Derby - PA
- Dustin Getty - LU#
- Justin Parker - PA
- Justin Smith - PA
- Peter Tallman – LU
Forestry & Land Management
- Jacob Davison - HU
- Morgan Foster - HU*
- Tyler Hopkins - HU
- Matthew Langdell - HU
- Zachariah Langmaid - HU
- Cyrus Tanner - HU
- Matthew Verboncoeur - HU
Forestry & Land Management II
- Jacob Tallman - PA
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning
- Kayle Cochran - PA+
- Carter Jiron - PA+
- Justin Lamell - LU
- Brodie Lamos-Salls - LU
- Jordan Lehouillier - PA
- Gabriel Payne - LU
- Russell Pugh - PA
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning II
- Haley Michaud - HU*+
Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems
- Rhea Apicelli-Abel - HU*+#
- Satie Audet - CA
- Jayden Bolio - LU
- Ava Lefevre - PA+
Pre-Technology
- Brayden Carton - LU
- Baylie Christensen - HU+
- Gian Criollo-Rivera - LU
- Noah Day - LU
- Carter Friedrich - LU
- Addison Hineman - LU
- Maddysin Holmes - LU
- Madeline Kaiser - HU
- Stephen Kourkoulis - PA
- Shane Kuhns - LU
- Nikkita Labree - LU
- Marissa Langmaid - HU+
- Alec Larrabee - HU
- Ayden Laundry - HU
- Cyrus Martin - LU
- Shawn Miller - LU
- Landon Nolan - LU
- Emma Rowell - HU
- Marc Stearns - LU
- Aster Watkevich - HU
Career & Technical Organizations
• Future Business Leaders of America: Spencer Adams-Bristol, Alex Appleby, Zane Becker, Baylie Christensen, Gian Criollo-Rivera, Andrew Dunn, John Griffiths, Hope Hoadley, Marissa Langmaid, Ayden Laundry, Aidan Moffatt, Michael Sargent and Kiearah West
• HOSA Future Health Professionals: Emma Albright, Royelle Crown, Orin Foran, Emily Hokanson, Meredith Knight, Constance Kourkoulis, Emma LaRock, Taylor Magoon, Emily Molleur, Ava Moodie and Anna West
• National FFA Organization: Rhea Apicelli-Abel, Satie Audet, Jayden Bolio, Jacob Davison, Morgan Foster, Tyler Hopkins, Matthew Langdell, Zachariah Langmaid, Ava Lefevre, Jacob Tallman, Cyrus Tanner and Matthew Verboncoeur
• SkillsUSA: Parker Bartlett, Alyas Blaisdell, Baylie Christensen, Kayle Cochran, Sarah Collier, Reed Conger, Royelle Crown, Daniel des Groseilliers, Madelyn Despault, Sawyer Fagnant, Keagan Fleming, Lydia Hall, Alexis Hamel, Autumn Hislop, Carter Jiron, Samuel Kirk, Stephen Kourkoulis, Zola Ksiazek, Justin Lamell, Brodie Lamos-Salls, Alec Larrabee, Gabriel LeClair, Jordan Lehouillier, Mai Lyon, Kailey Mayo, Haley Michaud, Gabriel Payne, Mason Porter, Owen Privee, Russell Pugh, Haley Smith, Ronan Stefanski, Erin Stoddard, Ashton Tibbits and Aster Watkevich
Key
* National Technical Honor Society
# ACT WorkKeys NCRC Platinum
+ Career & Technical Student Organization Medalists (Future Business Leaders of American, National FFA, HOSA Future Health Professionals and SkillsUSA)
CA - Craftsbury Academy
HU - Hazen Union School
HS - Home School
LU- Lamoille Union High School
PA - Peoples Academy
SHS - Stowe High School
