Green Mountain Technology & Career Center in Hyde Park opens its doors to community members and prospective students Wednesday, Oct. 26, so they can get a look at the cutting-edge educational opportunities offered by teachers — who are also industry professionals — dedicated to teaching in Lamoille Valley’s only tech center.
The open house, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., is an opportunity to meet educators, see the classrooms and program areas, and gain insights into becoming a tech center enrollee.
The tech center’s 21st-century educational center prepares eligible students for college and career through hands-on training focused on building real-world skills, practical knowledge, mentoring and networking.
The center offers 12 programs, including allied health, automotive technology, business administration, computer networking technology, construction technology, creative media art and design, culinary arts, electrical technology, exploratory pre-technology, forestry and land management, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and sustainable agriculture.
“For some time, tech centers and the trades in general have received an unjust, negative stereotype,” said director Erik Remmers. “Green Mountain Technology & Career Center focuses on preparing our students to successfully pursue their passion. That’s true whether they’ll go on to attend a college or university, or whether they complete their education and enter the workforce directly.”
The open house includes an optional pasta dinner, cooked and served by the culinary arts program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.