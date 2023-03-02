Haley Michaud

Haley Michaud with her parents, Crystal and Travis Michaud.

 Courtesy photo

Haley Michaud is no stranger to competition. She started showing calves in Vermont 4-H Dairy Shows when she was 8 years old, gaining confidence, coordination, self-discipline, teamwork and, of course, skills in animal handling.

Now a senior at Green Mountain Technical and Career Center in Hyde Park, Michaud is in her second and final year in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning program. In 2022, she took the gold medal at the SkillsUSA Vermont Conference, a contest in career readiness and professional excellence in technical education. She ranked seventh in the country at the national conference in Atlanta.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.