Haley Michaud is no stranger to competition. She started showing calves in Vermont 4-H Dairy Shows when she was 8 years old, gaining confidence, coordination, self-discipline, teamwork and, of course, skills in animal handling.
Now a senior at Green Mountain Technical and Career Center in Hyde Park, Michaud is in her second and final year in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning program. In 2022, she took the gold medal at the SkillsUSA Vermont Conference, a contest in career readiness and professional excellence in technical education. She ranked seventh in the country at the national conference in Atlanta.
On Jan. 30, Michaud’s academic accomplishments were recognized at the Statehouse with a 2023 Vermont Presidential Scholar Award in Career Technical Education.
“Definitely this one is really cool to win,” she said. “I like how people look at it for college applications.”
Michaud attended the pre-tech program at Green Mountain Tech during her sophomore year. After exploring all 12 offerings, she landed with HVAC, believing it was the best fit. Her older brother attended the program for two years as well, stirring her interest in the field.
Even though she had been warned away from attending Green Mountain Tech, a product of continued lack of knowledge about career and tech ed, she remains proud and confident with her choice.
“I’ve achieved more in my last three years here than most high school students ever will,” she said, noting that the school “gives you a head start in whatever field you want to work in and academically as well.”
Michaud plans to attend Alfred State College in New York next fall.
When asked about entering the male-dominated HVAC field, she observed that “this is my second year in the program, also my second year being the only girl in the program. It gives you a glimpse of what working in this field is going to be like. You’re going to have to get used to working with the guys in the trade.
“Hopefully,” she said, “it helps them learn that when they do see a female in the trades, they’ll know that she can do the work as well as they can.”
