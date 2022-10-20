The Green Mountain Technology and Career Center is facing something of a disconnect — while employers are struggling to find skilled trades workers, the tech center is working to attract new students.
According to tech center director Erik Remmers, the Hyde Park institution is operating this school year at less than 70 percent capacity. Part of the reason? People don’t know what they’re missing.
Remmers said the pandemic put a freeze on tours of the facility, and just seeing the place can be a significant recruitment tool.
“I do feel like we are sort of this jewel, and we offer a lot of incredible stuff,” Remmers said. “But we and other centers across the state are still in this position of having to really push to inform our communities, our parents, our sending schools about what we really truly offer here, and push against that old sort of vo-tech mentality.”
Next week — Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. — the tech center is having an open house, normally an annual event that had been paused.
“I’m not going to blame everything on COVID, but we’ve not been able to have a face-to-face conversation with students and families,” Remmers, who started as director three years ago, said. “This is the first year since when I started here that we’re really starting the year with some of the things that get students and families to actually come and see what we’re all about.”
He said when people visit, they are “absolutely blown away” by the facility and the programs. He said that includes Gov. Phil Scott, who delivered one of his weekly press conferences from the center and took a tour of the place.
Plenty of programs
There are 126 students at the tech center this year, and there is room for 192. Part of the reason for the low enrollment is the level of commitment it requires of students.
Green Mountain Tech is a full-day institution, a requirement necessitated by the large geographical area it serves. Students from the Lamoille North, Lamoille South and Orleans Southwest supervisory unions attend the tech center, which means students from as far west as Cambridge and as far east as Greensboro must find transportation to the Hyde Park campus, abutting Lamoille Union High School.
It’s much easier for Lamoille North students, since they all get bused to Lamoille Union already. Fittingly, 46 percent of tech center students come from Lamoille Union.
Another 30 percent come from Hazen Union in Hardwick and 15 percent come Peoples Academy in Morrisville. In the single digits are Craftsbury Academy, which has four tech center students, and Stowe High School, which sends only two.
Remmers said this all-day approach is unique among Vermont technical education centers.
The level of commitment also makes it tougher for a student to mix and match vocational courses with traditional academic classes like literature, social studies or art. Remmers said the center has a strong connection with Lamoille Union, and even students from other sending schools can sometimes take an academic class, although it’s more likely to be something more relevant to their technical education — more calculus, less British literature.
It doesn’t take many students to fill the programs, and the small cap means instructors spend more time with students, who get to spend more time applying what they learn.
The tech center has 12 programs, and each one has a capacity of 16 students, per state law, according to Remmers. But it’s not always feasible to have even that many, with the physical limitations some of the classrooms pose — he said it would be too cramped to squeeze that many into the barn used for the sustainable agriculture program, for instance.
That program is currently only enrolling three students, and five more programs have fewer than 10, and Remmers said the state prefers there be at least six students in the program.
Enrollment by program is as follows:
• Pre-technology, which is a more generalized program for sophomores to get them acquainted with technical education: 19 students
• Automotive technology: 16
• Allied health: 13
• Creative media art and design: 12
• Electrical technology: 12
• Computer networking technology: 11
• Culinary arts: 9
• Construction technology: 8
• Heating, ventilation and air conditioning: 8
• Forestry and land management: 8
• Business administration: 7
• Sustainable agriculture: 3
Teaching trades
Technical education has some hurdles to overcome, including the very idea of what a technical education means to many people. Green Mountain Tech may be a jewel among secondary education facilities, but it also used to be known among Lamoille Union students simply as “D Wing” — the place where vocational students spent their days, only mixing with the rest of the student body at lunch time.
But the tech center has undergone a complete transformation from its roots in the 1970s and is a fully modernized 21st century learning laboratory.
“We are constantly having to push the message out that this isn’t your 1970s vo-tech program,” Remmers said.
There is one universal incentive to choosing a technical education: money.
Several employers have partnered with Green Mountain Tech, knowing that a graduate from one of its programs has learned the skills needed to fill its ranks — something particularly enticing in a landscape dotted with help wanted signs.
Copley Hospital, for instance, has a tight relationship with the allied health program, and offers a program where it will pay for some students’ college tuition, under the agreement they come back to Copley and start their career there. Same with SD Ireland, one of the state’s largest concrete contractors.
And, for students who choose not to go to college right away, a diploma from Green Mountain Tech often means a good-paying job right after graduation.
Said Remmers, “Not only do regional business leaders have a say in what the industry needs are currently that could be taught within our programs, but it creates that relationship and that connection that allows kids to, if they want to, step into the field outside of high school.”
