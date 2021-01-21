The Lamoille South Unified Union school district and its teachers have a new contract.
The school board for the district signed a one-year agreement that gives teachers a 3 percent salary increase for the 2021-2022 school year.
“This past year has been difficult in so many ways, yet our teachers consistently rose to the occasion in order to support students and their families, as well as the community. We are grateful that this hard work and dedication is being acknowledged in this agreement,” said Ian Shea of the Lamoille South Educators’ Association.
Added Tracy Wrend, Lamoille South Unified Union superintendent: “Teachers’ value to society has never been as clear in modern times as it is today as we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the pandemic, educators have been on the front lines — showing up day in and day out to provide the next generation with the tools they need to succeed. The 2021-2022 contract agreement reflects the value they bring, while also respecting the challenging financial realities in our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.