Lamoille South superintendent Tracy Wrend says teachers in Elmore, Morristown and Stowe will begin calling parents and will have regular communications over the next few days, complete with the reminder that “this is NOT an extended vacation and there is an expectation that students will keep up with assignments.”
Teachers will also not expect parents to teach anything outside the normal curriculum.
“These are indeed challenging times and I am sure many of you have questions about what things will look like in terms of remote learning plans while the school building is closed for students over the next few weeks,” Wrend said Tuesday. “The faculty and staff are working hard to put together plans for students.
Things teachers and parents will discuss include
• Do they have access to the internet?
• Where will children be during the day, and when would be a good time of day to call the kids?
• Materials will not be ready to go home until Friday or possibly Monday.
• Assignments will be a mixture of reading, writing, math and online learning.
• Schools are working on a plan for students to take iPads home.
Lamoille South is also providing free breakfast and lunch for anyone under age 18. As of Tuesday, the plan was to have food available for pickup on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Stowe Elementary and Morristown Elementary schools between 9:30 and 11 a.m.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, each child will receive two breakfasts and two lunches; on Fridays, it will be one of each.
All meals will be prepared by the district’s culinary team, and will be packaged and ready for people to come pick up. Children do not need to be present for the pickups, nor do they have to be enrolled in Lamoille South.
“Children will be fed as long as they are 18 and under,” the notice says.
To place an order, email Jeff Brynn, the district’s food service director, at jeffery.brynn@lsuuvt.org.
“I know this is a lot to take in, and that you are all working to figure out plans for your own work,” Wrend said in her letter to parents. “We will get through this together.”