Tax bills are ticking upward in Cambridge.
The tax rate for fiscal year 2020-2021 has been set, and people in Cambridge can expect their bills to be up from last year.
The homestead rate, which applies to primary residences, is $2.06 per $100 of property value, just over 7 cents more than last year. The non-homestead rate, which applies to second homes and businesses, is $2.17, about 8 cents more than last year.
Those differences equate to higher tax bills; for primary residences, property owners can expect to pay $2,064 per $100,000 of property value. That’s about $75 more than last year’s bill. Business and second-home owners can expect to pay roughly $2,168 per $100,000 of property value — roughly $84 more than last year.
The overall tax rate is up due to increases in both the education and local municipal rates, which are combined with a few other factors to create the final tax rate.
In Cambridge, the municipal rate is just over 50 cents, about 3 cents more than last year’s rate of 48 cents.
Education rates are also increasing. The homestead rate is now $1.52, up from $1.51 last year. And the non-homestead rate is now $1.66, up from $1.60 last year.
Property tax bills are due in Cambridge on Monday, Nov. 16.
