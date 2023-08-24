Morristown’s most recent iteration of its now-current fiscal year operating budget is just under $9.2 million, but that is a figure residents have rarely heard mentioned in the endless debates about the cost of running the town, since almost every conversation focuses primarily on how much it’s going to cost the taxpayers.
However, there is a significant portion of the population who don’t pay a dime in property taxes because they don’t own property. Landlords may include their taxes in the rents they charge, but that’s an arbitrary number not directly related to the town tax burden, plus there are plenty of people over the age of 18 who live at home, or attend college out of state but still claim Morristown as their primary residence, or are retirees living in assisted-living facilities.
Of that $9.2 million figure — about $900,000 less than the initial budget that was shot down way back in March — a little under $7.4 million would be raised by property taxes. Still, about 20 percent of the operating budget comes from other, non-tax revenue.
That non-tax funding, estimated in the newest budget at $1.8 million, comes from a variety of sources. According to the most recent town report:
• The town clerk’s office brings in fees from zoning permits ($95,000), dog licenses ($3,000) and legal document recordings ($66,000).
• The police department has budgeted about $108,000 in grant reimbursements and collects things like court fees ($5,000) and charges for fingerprints ($3,500).
• Fines and forfeits such as interest on late fees ($15,000) and interest and penalties on delinquent taxes ($9,000) bring in revenue from tardy taxpayers.
• And there are numerous small ticket items like photocopier use ($3,000), vault storage fees ($1,000), fine and fingerprints ($11,500).
Those are just some of the low-hanging revenues. The state provides $245,000 for highway aid, and the emergency medical services department brings in roughly $300,000.
According to the town report, that includes $256,000 for insurance reimbursements and $30,500 from the town EMS chief Bill Mapes said his department’s overall budget is roughly $800,000.
“Essentially, for every three dollars the town invests, about a dollar comes back through,” Mapes said.
‘I chase money’
Tricia Follert, the town’s community development coordinator, said last week that much of what her department does — which is to say most of what she does — is paid for outside the budget, through grants, gifts, sponsorships, volunteer hours and donations.
“I chase money,” Follert said.
Much of the money she chases goes to a lot of little things. Take the drop box in front of the town offices on Portland Street. She saw “some of these beautiful little grants out there,” including one for $700, which she landed to pay someone to paint an artistic scene on it.
“Is it a necessity? Probably not,” she said. “But if you’d seen the old box, it was gray, it was rusty, it was not a good look for our community, in my opinion.”
Follert said she has business owners calling and asking to sponsor the popular Wednesday Night Live concert series, including the season-capping community corn roast — she landed three new local businesses this summer, she said.
The Oxbow Riverfront Park, in particular, is a project dear to Follert’s heart, and much of what makes that place such an attraction came from non-tax revenue, much of it from state or federal funds.
“The lighting for the basketball hoops down at Oxbow Park? State of Vermont funding. The garden shed for the gardens that I had felt was very important? State of Vermont funding. Swing sets? State of Vermont. Bicycle racks at the library and schools, years ago? State of Vermont,” she said. “A lot of these are just little pools of money that you apply for, that some people would say, ‘Well, is it worth it?’ It’s worth it to me for the town of Morristown.”
Non-essential?
Two of the most prominent targets by budget naysayers in the past half year have been the recreation and human resources departments. In one of those instances, they hit their mark.
Human resources director Paula Beattie quit Friday, after giving a month’s notice on July 21. Her resignation letter carried a positive, team-first tone and didn’t provide any explanation for her departure, however, in a follow-up interview, she said the stress of enduring constant criticism from a small cadre of budget critics was too much to bear.
“After Monday’s meeting (Aug. 7), when I had two community members calling me a non-essential employee? That’s just the stuff that, at some point …” Beattie said, trailing off. “I’m a human being. I’m not a robot, and I’ve given 110 percent to this position since I took it on.”
With Beattie’s resignation, some in recent weeks have called for the position to be eliminated from the budget — never mind the proposed budget had already been adopted and forwarded to voters. However, Beattie thinks the position is an important one, and saves the town money by, among other things, allowing a human resources director to engage in interdepartmental mediation that can avoid legal fees.
Budget critics have also questioned the need for moving the recreation director from part-time to full-time, a criticism that recreation coordinator Anna McCormick has faced head-on, defending her position by saying that not only was she promised a promotion to full-time when she was hired, but she can also bring in scads of cash if she is allowed to chase grants during the slower winter months.
She already landed a couple of four-figure grants this year, including a $2,000 award from Ben & Jerry’s, but she said at a selectboard meeting earlier this summer that there are hundreds of thousands of dollars out there.
That’s in addition to the popular summer recreation program. According to the most recent town report, the program was slated to bring in $84,000 this year. For comparison, McCormick’s full-time salary is $53,000.
“Your position would be one of the few that brings in revenue,” selectboard chair Judy Bickford told McCormick at the board’s July 6 meeting.
