The field is now set for a four-person race in the Orleans-Caledonia district for two seats in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Vicki Strong of Albany and Jeannine Young of Craftsbury defeated Tabitha Armstrong of Glover and Frank Huard of Craftsbury in the Republican primary to earn their party’s nominations for the general election in November.
Strong, the sole incumbent running in the two-member district, and Young will face Democrats Katherine Sims and Robert Elwell, both of Craftsbury, on November 3.
Strong was the top vote getter for the Republicans with 724 votes. Young received 389, Armstrong 192 and Huard 119.
Sims was the top vote getter of any party across the seven-town district, garnering 1,054 votes in the Democratic primary. Elwell trailed her with 616 votes.
Incumbent legislator Sam Young, D-Glover, did not seek re-election.
The Orleans-Caledonia district includes the towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock. Sims earned the most votes in her home town of Craftsbury with 249 and Elwell had 133. Strong garnered 94 on the Republican ballot in Craftsbury, Young had 89, Armstrong 14 and Huard 12.
In Greensboro, Strong earned 48 votes, Young 36, Huard seven and Armstrong 4. Sims earned 175 on the Democratic ticket and Elwell 100.
