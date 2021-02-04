The Vermont Studio Center, nestled in the banks of the Gihon River in Johnson, is offering a virtual artist talk on Thursday, Feb. 4, with University of Iowa assistant professor, visual artist, educator and performer T.J. Dedeaux-Norris.
The event will be hosted via Virtual VSC, a digital arm of the center’s programmatic offerings, to discuss Dedeaux-Norris’s current exhibition: “T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Presents the Estate of Tameka Jenean Norris.”
This installation has been on display at the Figge Museum of Art for the last four months, ending on Jan. 31. It poses the question, “What part of yourself must you hide or bury for another to survive?” and others designed to explore the complex legacy of an artist’s identity after their death.
Dedeaux-Norris’s talk, which is free and open to the public, will focus on how creatives and makers can control their own narratives, and introduces attendees to their most recent work. Vermont Studio Center is especially excited to host Dedeaux-Norris’s conversation virtually, furthering the center’s commitment to engage an international community of artists and writers in a diversity of compelling, thought provoking online experiences designed to create meaningful connections and encourage creative exploration.
“A lot of my work is thinking about, how can I control my narrative?” Dedeaux-Norris wrote.
In an increasingly digital world, anticipating the ways in which your image and creations will be used, with or without your consent, is now an essential part of operating in the creative world.
Born in Guam and a graduate of University of California, Los Angeles and Yale University’s School of Art, Dedeaux-Norris, also known as Tameka Jenean Norris, works in a variety of media — painting, music, dance, installations, videos, the internet, performance art — to, as they put it, “explore identity from the inside out.”
“Laying bare the race to mythical perfection, my work throws into relief how exploitation is built into these systems, in particular for a folks of color, the other, women and queer communities. The fragmentation is somehow liberating and inviting as I approach and examine meta-self-improvement, success and self care.”
The talk requires registration ahead in advance to secure a spot, as a private Zoom link will be provided prior to the start of the event. To register, visit: form.jotform.com/203094358798166.
To see more of Dedeaux-Norris’s work, visit mekajean.com.
