Cambridge will hold another election to fill a selectboard vacancy that unexpectedly opened up on Town Meeting Day.
Dana Sweet, who had served on the board for 32 years, decided to retire from the board just as elections that sent fellow incumbents Courtney Leitz and Larry Wyckoff back to the board were wrapping up.
In a special meeting Tuesday night, the board — which numbers four for now — decided it was important to appoint a person right away, but hold a special election for someone to fill out the remainder of Sweet’s term. His term ends next March.
Sweet cited personal reasons for his departure, and said that the high-tech world of town governance, with texting and Zooming and all its trappings, made it more onerous than it used to be. He said it’s time for a younger generation to take over.
Teelah Hall, who ran against Wyckoff in this year’s town meeting election, said she is still interested in serving on the board, but the board didn’t feel comfortable simply appointing her. The compromise is to quickly find someone willing to serve in the interim, for three or four meetings, but isn’t interested in running in the election.
The selectboard meets again next Tuesday, March 23, to hammer out details on the special election.
In a special meeting that drew more than 40 people, many pushed for an election as early as next month, but there are many logistical hurdles to clear, such as allowing candidates to declare, getting ballots printed and mailed out if requested, and finding an in-person venue, likely the elementary school gym.
