The Working Communities Challenge of Lamoille County has released a survey to gather detailed data about short-term rentals in the area, such as Airbnb and VRBO. This survey is an opportunity for community members to contribute to solving the housing crisis.
The survey can be found at uwlamoille.org.
Understanding the impact of short-term rentals is important for the community and local economy, the group says. The data will be provided to Lamoille County towns to assist in their decision-making process for short-term rentals.
Statewide information exists on the number of short-term rentals, yet little is known about short-term rentals in the local community.
All participants who complete the survey will be entered for drawings of prizes from a variety of businesses in Morristown, Stowe and Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.