The Vermont Council on Rural Development is inviting Vermonters who are working to improve life in their communities to attend the 2022 Community Leadership Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Vermont Technical College, Randolph.
The day will include skills workshops, networking events, community project panels and forum discussions on critical topics for Vermont’s future. Speakers and participants will represent the full diversity of Vermont community members and leaders including youth, municipal leaders, community organizers and volunteers, people with lived experience in critical challenges facing the state’s communities, experts and technical assistance providers, regional leaders, and more.
Register at vtrural.org/summit 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.