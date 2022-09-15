There are a few numbers someone can call if they are considering taking their own lives, but mental health professionals now have an exceedingly simple one: 988.
If that resembles another three-digit number everyone knows to call in the case of an emergency, that’s exactly the point.
“It’s actually families who had lost loved ones to suicide who really advocated for that at the national level to make it easier and quicker,” Monique Reil, mobile crisis team manager for Lamoille County Mental Health Services, said.
Besides 988, other local numbers include the agency’s emergency services and mobile crisis team at 802-888-5026, or 802-888-8888 on evenings and weekends.
For those wanting to simply text someone, there’s Suicide and Crisis Text Support. Just type in 741741 and hit send.
For people wanting to help others, next week Lamoille County Mental Health Services is hosting a free gatekeeper training session to help train people on how to better see warning signs of someone contemplating suicide and intervene and get the person the help they need. According to an announcement of the training, gatekeepers can be teachers, mental health counselors, ministers, youth workers, primary care professionals, law enforcement officers, first responders and, the most important job of all, parents.
The gatekeeper training is Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Green Mountain Technical and Career Center in Hyde Park. It runs from noon-4 p.m.
— Tommy Gardner
