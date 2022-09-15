In a region as lightly populated as Lamoille County, it doesn’t take much to move the needle ever so slightly up or down when someone moves in or moves out, someone is born or someone dies.
September is Suicide Prevention Month, and local health professionals and dozens of other partners are taking the time to remind people who may be thinking of taking their own life to seek help and, perhaps just as important, to remind people to check in on friends and family members if something seems wrong.
“Even all these professionals in a variety of different agencies aren’t enough,” Monique Reil, mobile crisis team manager for Lamoille County Mental Health Services, said. “We need every community member to be aware of suicide being a really serious issue in our community.”
Reil is the local coordinator for Zero Suicide, a nationwide initiative that started up in Vermont in 2015. She said Morrisville-based Lamoille County Mental Health Services was the third agency to join.
At the time, Lamoille County had one of the highest rates of suicide, per capita, of any county in the state. After five years of work in suicide prevention, the county had one of the lowest rates — 15.8 residents for every 100,000 — and it achieved that mark in the middle of the pandemic.
However, illustrating just how significant the loss of even a small number of residents can be in a county with 25,000 people, the county has once again ticked back up. According to data from Lamoille Health Partners, as of the end of May, deaths by suicide in the county were 19.7 people per 10,000.
Such fluctuations, however, give people like Reil hope that it might indeed be possible to achieve zero suicides. But, she said, “Like the book says, it takes a village.”
See something, say something
Reil said more people in Vermont die by suicide than by car crashes, homicides and drownings combined. Statistics provided by Lamoille Health Partners indicates construction workers and farmers have significantly higher rates of death by suicide.
“That’s pretty significant in our little state,” Reil said.
Also gleaned from the health center’s information: according to answers from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey — which was developed in 1990 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered to students in middle and high school — 14 percent of Lamoille County students made a plan for suicide and 6 percent attempted to take their own lives.
The key to preventing suicides may be simultaneously the simplest and hardest thing for people to do: Talk and listen.
“A lot of our goal for educating the public is to really support people to not be afraid to ask questions of each other,” Reil said. “If people are not being themselves, or if a friend or a family member just seems to be acting a little bit different, more depressed, do not be afraid to just come right out and say, ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’”
She acknowledges it isn’t easy to do, even for the professionals.
“When we first started our project a few years ago, even some people who do therapy for a living were nervous about asking direct questions, because then it feels like, ‘Oh, now the responsibility is on me. What do I do with this? This is scary,’” Reil said.
That “see something, say something” mindset applies to folks in the medical field, too, particularly primary care doctors.
According to Dr. Melissa Volansky, the chief medical officer for Lamoille Health Partners, doctors pay an important role in preventing suicide by incorporating two simple tasks.
“It’s important that we ask questions and even more important that we listen,” Volansky said.
Doctors these days ask their patients some screening questions during even unrelated procedures or check-ups.
Within a horizontally aligned organization, those doctors can then quickly bring in one of their staff from another health team who can then get people connected to mental health counselors and resources.
“We know that not everyone will go to see a therapist or mental health counselor when they are struggling, but most people do go to see a doctor or medical provider when they are sick or for an annual checkup,” Volansky said. “A simple question like, ‘Are you feeling down, depressed or hopeless?’ can open the door to a conversation about the mental health of a patient and whether the person is thinking about harming themself.”
According to Reil, the pandemic contributed to a rising number of people seeking mental health services. As a result, the waitlists to see a therapist are long. However, if someone is referred for a specific type of therapy related to suicidal ideation, Lamoille County Mental Health Services can get people seen within 24 hours, so they can at least start the process. Sometimes, they just need to start by talking.
“A lot of people really want to talk about it, and they’re just waiting for someone to ask,” Reil said. “There’s a sense of relief that they can get it out there in the open.”
