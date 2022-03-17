“Pride events are usually wonderful things where people are happy. They’re showing their pride for who they are. This does not look happy. This is not a Pride event. This is a protest. We are angry. I am angry.”
Andi Tisdell, a transgender student at Peoples Academy, was among a crowd of students who participated in a walkout last Friday afternoon to express solidarity with students across the country as a slew of legislation broadly discriminating against gay and queer identifying young people, is considered across the country.
The Florida Senate passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill March 8, which would bar schools from not only teaching younger children about sexuality and gender but even from mentioning it. Legislation that has either passed or is still under consideration in 11 states specifically targets transgender students, including an Iowa law prohibiting trans students from participating in sports corresponding with their gender.
In February, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott weaponized the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services against parents of transgender youth and medical providers by directing the agency to investigate gender-affirming health care as “child abuse.”
Speakers cited all these examples as the impetus behind Friday’s walkout, which saw students from the high school and Peoples Academy Middle Level exit their building on the hill, march down Copley Avenue to gather before the town’s Civil War memorial and listen to testimony decrying the nationwide attacks against gay and transgender youth.
The walkout was organized and led by junior Amatista Keller-Angelo and sophomore Maple Newlin, who led the defiant crowd while decked out in colorful capes and sparkling makeup. The pair told the crowd that they are starting a gay-straight alliance club at the high school to better support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth in the area.
“We go to a super small school in a rural area, where there are a lot of super polarizing opinions and beliefs, especially around our LGBTQ community,” Newlin said. “If your parents are homophobic or not willing to listen and hear you for who you are, then school should be a place where you’re able to find people who are.”
“Education is really the starting point for kids to be able to figure out their own identities, but also where you learn how to respect other people and learn about other people,” Keller-Angelo said. “I think education is really at the core of creating social change. The fact that that’s being taken away is terrifying and horrifying.”
In her speech before fellow students, Tisdell pointed out that suicide rates remain the highest among transgender people and particularly transgender women of color but lauded those assembled for getting out and doing something.
She also praised area community programs like those held at River Arts providing a source of community for gay and transgender Vermonters and the shift in policy at Lamoille South school district elementary schools where teachers are encouraged to respect children’s chosen pronouns and to allow the questioning of gender identity, which she said was not the case when she attended those schools.
“We could always do more education, not just at Peoples Academy, but in the community and particularly parents educating their kids and neighbors educating neighbors,” Tisdell said.
“Our district focus is to create a safe, supportive environment for all kids and families, so we take actions that make sure that all of our kids feel a strong sense of inclusion and belonging, I think that part of that is being able to have open dialogues, discussions and educating our community around what that looks like in action.” Lamoille South superintendent Ryan Heraty said in a followup interview.
Keller-Angelo characterized the decision to do the walkout as last minute and there was no outreach by any outside organization or with Stowe High School, where students did not stage a walkout due to a shorter school day but did organize a moment of silence to express LGBTQ solidarity.
Peoples Academy’s nearby neighbor, Lamoille Union High School, staged its own corresponding walkout in solidarity with LGBTQ students across the country, organized by seniors Zib Miller and Adelle Macdowell.
According to Miller, about 60 students and staff attended the walkout where he and Macdowell spoke out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in the campus courtyard where the gazebo was decorated with pride flags and hand-painted signs were passed around.
“Although the reason we were walking out was serious and scary, it brought us all together and the mood was optimistic,” Miller said.
Peoples Academy and Lamoille Union were two of at least 15 high schools across the state last Friday that staged walkouts centered around protesting legislation targeting gay and transgender youth, according to the website VTDigger.
New England-based Queer Youth Assemble announced the walkout day earlier in the month and anticipated a large turnout, employing organizing interns to help facilitate the coordinated protests. Students at Montpelier High School, Twin Valley Middle High School and others participated.
