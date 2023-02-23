Lamoille South school board officials often emphasize the importance of including more student voices in education decisions. Now, a Peoples Academy senior is taking them up on that offer and challenging a longtime educator seeking reelection.
Andi Marie Tisdell, 18, is running for a three-year term against Richard Shanley, an 80-year-old retired educator who worked in nearly every aspect of public education.
Tisdell, a transgender woman, has been a regular attendee at school board meetings for years and has said she wanted to be on the board since her freshman year. Vermont law, however, requires voting members to be 18 years old.
Shanley was first elected to the Lamoille South Unified Union School District in 2020, and his first term is up as that unified district’s existence is also up. Stowe broke away from the district last summer, resulting in two separate school districts within the Lamoille South Supervisory Union — one overseeing education in Stowe and one for Elmore and Morristown.
Shanley’s Morristown seat is the only one on that board up for grabs.
Shanley and Tisdell answered questions this week about education issues facing the school district.
Richard Shanley
Age: 80
Day Job: Adjunct professor of education, NVU-Johnson
Other boards, commissions: former Morrisville village trustee; Out n About board president; PA Alumni Association president; Lamoille County Mental Health Board vice president; Morrisville Recreation board president; Vermont Council of the Arts board, Central Vermont Education Standards board
Andi Marie Tisdell
Age: 18
Day job: Student, Playground Monitor and Unbound Instructor
• What lingering effects of the pandemic still need to be addressed in order to meet the education needs of students?
Shanley: All levels of our school are presently addressing the social needs and mental health needs of all our Pre-K-12 students with group activities, self-esteem building and extra help necessary to support all our students who suffered from isolation, lack of peer interactions and vital support during the pandemic. I am a member of our board equity committee that is focusing on safe and healthy schools with an emphasis on middle level bullying and harassment for this year and the next.
Tisdell: Students are still grappling with the social/emotional fallout from the pandemic. Everyone needs different amounts of time to recover. One educator expressed it to me as the feeling that everyone had shattered. Some people, often those with the best support systems, put themselves back together relatively quickly. Others are still picking up the pieces. Either way, the cracks are still there. Across the board, students are struggling to meaningfully engage with educators and peers.
• How do you retain quality educators and protect them from burnout?
Shanley: We have very little turnover of staff this year compared with other schools in the state. We retain good teachers and staff members by supporting their needs and requests to maximize their abilities in the classrooms. Staff morale can be increased by giving them crucial positive feedback and help when they require it. In many schools where I was the principal, we had award-winning wellness programs for all our staff members and students to alleviate their stress and anxiety. This is being done here in our Morristown Schools as well as Elmore and Stowe.
Tisdell: Ultimately this comes down to respect. In our community — where the stakeholders in the education process are students, teachers, administrators and parents/community members — educators are the experts. They must be treated as such. They need a balance of freedom and support so they can be happy and effective.
• What school district policies need to be looked at and refined, if any?
Shanley: We should keep empowering students to have more school leadership opportunities. I would support a policy to have student representatives on school boards as advisors but not voting members. Schools that I have worked in had trained peer mediators on the playgrounds, town meetings run by students and principal advisory groups with student members. Our present board policies are reviewed and updated as required each year by our board.
Tisdell: Physical and emotional safety is a top priority. The district’s work to develop/revise a comprehensive emergency operations plan is admirable, and something I would like to see moved forward rapidly and thoughtfully. We must also always be mindful of our hazing, harassment and bullying and our Title IX policies and revise them as needed.
• What are the most pressing infrastructure needs for schools in Morristown and Elmore?
Shanley: Capital expenditures should be allocated to keep the Elmore School in operation for many, many years. PA needs a new gym to be able to host basketball playoff games and extracurricular activities, as well as other large-scale events for the community.
Tisdell: Our towns are in a period of growth. We need to anticipate and bolster infrastructure that could be inadequate with an influx of people. I am certainly not an expert in this field. If elected I would turn to the folks who know, like the experts at Black River Design, to help us forge a path.
• What personal or professional experience do you bring that would make you an effective representative of the school board?
Shanley: I have 34 years as a teacher and administrator. I have been an English teacher, guidance counselor, athletic director, cross country coach, baseball coach, assistant principal and worked for 30 years as a Vermont principal in all configurations of Pre-K-12 schools. I have been honored as the Vermont Secondary Principal of the Year and led the Craftsbury School that was designated as a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
I am a Vietnam veteran and a retired Lt. Colonel who has served as a military intelligence officer, company commander of a basic combat company and instructor of the Command General Staff Officers’ Course as well as many other assigned positions over 25 years of active and reserve duties.
My greatest strengths are working with children at all levels, parents, boards and community members in our town who work together to support equity and high-quality learning in our great schools.
Tisdell: I am a student. This gives me powerful insight. As a student, I’ve built applicable skills through extracurriculars like Peoples Academy’s Leadership Team (steering committee), facilitating state and nationwide trainings with Up For Learning’s Getting to Y program and working with Healthy Lamoille Valley’s youth branch. Next year I will be studying education at Plymouth State University.
