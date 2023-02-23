Lamoille South school board officials often emphasize the importance of including more student voices in education decisions. Now, a Peoples Academy senior is taking them up on that offer and challenging a longtime educator seeking reelection.

Andi Marie Tisdell, 18, is running for a three-year term against Richard Shanley, an 80-year-old retired educator who worked in nearly every aspect of public education.

