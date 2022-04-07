Hazel Brewster of Stowe has been appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women, the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls.
“It’s an honor to be appointed to this position,” said Brewster. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the next generation of Vermont women and to aid in efforts to ensure our state is a place where all women can thrive.”
Born and raised in Morristown, Brewster is a 2019 graduate of the University of Vermont and has since earned a master’s degree in public policy and global affairs from the University of British Columbia. During her undergraduate career, she also studied at the University of Edinburgh, where she worked with members of Scottish Parliament and researched the outmigration of women in rural Scotland.
She has worked for the campaigns and in the offices of both Gov. Phil Scott and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Brewster interned for Sen. Patrick Leahy and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England while at University of Vermont.
Brewster also spent many years as a mentor for Little Bellas, an organization that empowers young women to reach their fullest potential through cycling. Accessibility and representation for women in athletics are deeply important to her as a former competitive mountain biker, a sport in which women continue to be underrepresented.
She is now the director of public relations for Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
