Work is expected to begin this spring on reconstructing Route 100 between Morrisville and Stowe.
With a bid of $10.6 million, Pike Industries beat out Richmond-based J. Hutchins Inc., which bid $10.8 million.
With facilities throughout New England and in nearby Barre and Williston, Pike Industries has a long history of paving projects in Vermont, including work on Route 103 in Windsor County. In January, the company bid successfully on a $1.9 million project to pave 4 miles of Route 100B in Moretown.
The winning bid for the Route 100 work came in significantly lower than the $12.3 million estimate from the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Work will include resurfacing 7.5 miles of Route 100, from the northern limit of Stowe village to the Laporte Road intersection across from Bishop John A. Marshall School.
Work will also include reconfiguring the intersection of Route 100 and Randolph Road.
No start date has been set, but work is expected to begin this spring, continue into the fall, and be completed by the end of the summer of 2021.
As was the case for the two-year reconstruction of Route 100 between Waterbury and Stowe, the work will be performed at night, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.