Efforts by the residents of Stowe to remove the town from an arranged educational governance marriage were given a boost Tuesday, as partner towns Morristown and Elmore signed off on the divorce proceedings.
Elmore, however, is staying put.
In secondary votes Tuesday, Morristown said yes to retail pot shops and no to all-terrain vehicle use on town roads.
Goodbye, Stowe
In May, Stowe residents overwhelmingly voted to leave the merged Lamoille South school district. The merger withdrawal vote came less than two years after the district was formed, following a late 2018 ruling by the Vermont State Board of Education forcing the town to merge with the already-combined Elmore-Morristown district.
Stowe’s withdrawal vote put the ball in Morristown’s and Elmore’s court — per state law, if a town votes to leave a merged district, the other partner towns must ratify it.
Tuesday, Morristown residents approved of Stowe going its own way, on a vote of 998-751.
Elmore residents, meanwhile, approved Stowe’s exit, 225-114. At the same time, Elmore shot down a homegrown effort to also divorce itself from the merged district, on a vote of 195-146.
Stowe resident Richard Bland, who spearheaded Stowe’s exit efforts this past spring, thanked his sister towns for their votes Tuesday.
“On behalf of the town of Stowe, especially all of the students who attend the schools in Stowe and the taxpayers who help to pay for their education, we want to thank our neighbors in Morristown and Elmore for their support of Stowe’s withdrawal from the unified union school district,” Bland wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “We look forward to continue working with our neighbors in Morristown and Elmore, as we did so well before, as two side-by-side independent school districts.”
Tuesday’s vote was precipitated when some Elmore residents filed a petition seeking to do the same thing as Stowe and leave the Lamoille South merged district. The petition required Elmore to hold a vote anyway, so it decided to add its ratification vote to the same ballot, to save time and money with a special vote.
This forced Morristown’s hand, much to its selectboard’s chagrin, which had hoped to push off the Stowe ratification vote until Town Meeting Day in March.
Elmore’s rejection of its own merger divorce avoids a cascading and confusing sequence of events. If Elmore had approved the measure to withdraw, then Morristown voters would have had to go back to the polls to ratify that decision — presumably along with Stowe, if that town was still a member of the merged school district.
While Stowe now has the go-ahead to plead its case for merger withdrawal to the state board, what might happen next is still unclear.
The town of Stowe has received dueling legal opinions on whether it can leave. Lawyers from the Vermont Agency of Education argue that Act 46, the education governance consolidation law, forbids towns that were forced to merge to leave.
However, Stowe’s own legal counsel has argued that Act 46 does indeed allow for merger withdrawals if all the towns in the merged district agree to it.
Yes to pot, no to ATVs
Since Morristown was forced to hold the ratification vote, it opted to add a few extra articles to its ballot, based on interest within the community on a couple of hot topics: whether to allow retail cannabis shops in town and whether to allow ATV riders access to a handful of town roads.
There were two cannabis-related articles on Tuesday’s ballot, and both passed.
An article asking the town to authorize cannabis retailers in town was approved 980-809. A secondary article allowing for integrated cannabis operations — commercial-level growing and processing and the like — also passed, 976-805.
The state intends to start accepting applications for retail pot shops at the beginning of March, and towns must opt in to allow it. Would-be Morristown retailers urged the town to do so to be able to get their applications in early for what is expected to be a limited number of permits issued by the state.
As far as ATV use on certain town roads, the non-binding issue wasn’t even close, despite nearly constant back-and-forth opinions slung in the past half year.
The proposal was rejected by nearly a thousand votes, 1,377-415.
