According to David Mendal, the whole concept of Stowe Aviation was his idea.
He and Russ Barr had flown to Maine to get some fresh lobster and on the return flight Mendal suggested they embark upon a transformation of the state-owned Morrisville-Stowe Airport.
Though Mendal had invested in Stowe Aviation as the airport’s operator from its inception in 2014, it was Russ Barr and his wife Toni who became the public faces of the enterprise, and they staffed the airport for nearly a decade. In 2022, both parties were looking for a change and Mendal assembled a group of investors prepared to spend millions to re-envision the airport.
For the Barrs, this may have been the best exit package available. Despite taking over the airport to much fanfare and a ribbon cutting featuring former Gov. Peter Shumlin and other dignitaries, an event Mendal attended, Stowe Aviation’s tenure at the airport was not without its fair share of turbulence.
A laundry list of improvements and expansions was to be funded by the EB-5 program, which allowed immigrants to obtain green cards by investing at least $500,000 in projects that would create at least 10 jobs. Stowe Aviation withdrew from the program as it collapsed following its central role in a securities fraud investigation at Jay Peak Resort.
The money the Barrs planned on never materialized, and throughout its existence, Stowe Aviation never paid a portion of the rent it contractually owed the state, over $100,000, which the agency never required them to pay because they had been doing a satisfactory job stewarding the airport up until this point, according to the agency.
Toni Barr declined to comment on the debt, which Mendal refuses to recognize as valid because he believes it is related to the promises made around the EB-5 program.
Both Mendal and the Barrs have claimed that Stowe Aviation invested over $2 million while operating the Morrisville-Stowe Airport at a loss, while the Vermont Agency of Transportation has been quick to point out that all the improvements to the airport’s actual infrastructure during that time was paid for with state and federal money.
After weathering the EB-5 setback, along with the COVID-19 pandemic and the drastic reduction in traffic at the airport, Mendal and the other investors were offering the Barrs a $300,000 parachute and a clean departure by taking over their lease.
The Miami-based Mendal is a sometime Stowe resident and avid aviator who frequently travels to his Vermont home by private plane. His travel agency provides private planes and facilitates travel for the well-heeled, and he operates state-owned airports in Florida, New Mexico, North Carolina and other states. In 2020, he purchased a new $15 million office building in Miami-Dade County.
Mendal is personal friends with billionaire Richard Branson and his travel agency officially represents Virgin Galactic, Branson’s long-promised space travel venture. In 2011, Mendal himself paid $200,000 to book a flight to the edge of the earth’s atmosphere, a trip he finally plans to take next year. He’s so proud of his seat on this rocket trip that he includes “future astronaut” in his email signature.
Mendal wasn’t the only millionaire involved in this venture. He planned to bring along with him Jonathan Roberts, the CEO of CVS pharmacies, whose total current compensation is valued at over $13 million in 2020. Roberts also owns a home in Stowe and frequently flies in and out of Morrisville-Stowe airport.
The two would be joined by Michael Stevens, a subrogation lawyer and partner at Derrevere Stevens Black & Cozad law firm, which has offices in Burlington, Boston and Miami. Even before the venture was underway, the group hired Jeff Wise, the longtime communications specialist for Vail Resorts and Stowe Mountain Resort, to head marketing around the airport.
Together, this group of wealthy investors formed Stowe Mountain Aviation, which dubbed itself the heir apparent to Stowe Aviation and control of the Morrisville-Stowe Airport. All the group had to do was get the Vermont Agency of Transportation to agree to transfer Stowe Aviation’s lease to this new corporation, with some of its less favorable terms amended out of the contract.
But after Mendal and the Barrs attempted to pressure the agency for months into agreeing to new terms, their best-laid plans fell apart when the agency declined, opting instead to end Stowe Aviation’s lease and call in the company’s debts, preferring to hold a formal and transparent bidding process over what they saw as a backdoor deal to choose the airport’s next operator.
The plan
The Barrs and Mendal set their plan into motion last summer, just as a $1.5 million Federal Aviation Administration runway improvement project was completed.
As a result of this project, the airport’s fuel farm was removed, and Stowe Aviation began paying for fuel delivery shipments so pilots landing at the airport could still refuel with an agreement that the Agency of Transportation would reimburse them for the expense.
The mood in communications between Toni Barr and the agency was triumphant, with Barr congratulating agency representatives on a job well done and thanking them for believing in Stowe Aviation, the “little (fixed-base operator) that could.”
In June, Russ Barr sought to get the ball rolling by requesting a renewal of Stowe Aviation’s lease a year ahead of schedule and looked to sign something that would take effect the following summer.
Last August, Toni Barr helped introduce Mendal by email to Michele Boomhower, director of policy, planning and intermodal development at the transportation agency. In this introduction, Barr and Mendal also requested an audience with Gov. Phil Scott, though they did not specify what they intended to discuss with him. A representative for Scott did not respond to a request for comment.
Daniel Delabruere, rail and aviation director for the agency, met with Barr and Mendal in person a few weeks prior and gave his colleagues a heads-up as to what Stowe Aviation planned.
“They have decided that they do not want to build a new terminal (big surprise!!). They want to build a new hangar (to put David’s plane in) in the location of the existing terminal building,” Delabruere wrote. “They want to pick the existing terminal building up and shift it to the south. This will allow enough room for his new hangar. I have a concept plan, but it really limits the ramp space as his new hangar opens up right into the traffic pattern of the ramp.”
Trini Brassard, an assistant director at the agency, immediately voiced apprehension toward the idea of Stowe Aviation shaping its development priorities around Mendal’s desires.
“I am very concerned with us just green lighting this plan which basically moves aside an outdated terminal building because they have decided not to build the one they have been promising for years,” she wrote. “The idea limits available space for a terminal building and uses the prime space for David’s hangar, which is not good planning at all.”
According to Toni Barr, Stowe Aviation never planned to build a new terminal and had wanted to preserve the historic value of the structure, which she said was 60 years old, despite Stowe Aviation’s publicly announced plans to build a new terminal.
Mendal argued that more hangar space meant more revenue for the airport and that a new terminal was not what Morrisville-Stowe Airport needed.
With these concerns in mind, Boomhower briefed Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn and together they decided a meeting between Stowe Aviation and the governor was unnecessary. Flynn also declined to attend a virtual meeting with Toni Barr.
In December, Mendal reached out to agency representatives to officially declare his plan to “reorganize Stowe Aviation into a new entity” that would primarily involve himself, Roberts and Stevens as its primary overseers and introduced Wise. Operations at the airport would stay the same, but this new company would eventually hire a director to oversee daily operations and expansion of the airport.
Boomhower told Mendal the agency would review the request and asked for more information on their intentions. She also shared the results of a cursory level background check on Mendal and the others internally.
Brassard expressed her concern again, noting that there were parts of the lease that needed to be addressed and Stowe Aviation would need to pay its back rent prior to any change. She also advocated for choosing a new owner through a bidding process rather than allowing this group to just assume control of the lease.
“How do you connect a subrogation lawyer, pharmacist and travel agent to run an airport?” she said. “I still believe we need to put this out through some type of procurement. Otherwise, I could be the worst person, buy into Stowe Aviation and then apply to change the name on the lease with no challenge. That doesn’t seem right to me. The state should be able to evaluate all the interested parties and make a decision that is in our best interest.”
Though he already had some ownership stake in Stowe Aviation, Mendal was not familiar to the state and only Russell Barr was listed as Stowe Aviation’s owner on paperwork filed with the secretary of state, according to Brassard.
Neither Mendal nor Roberts could articulate the exact reasons why the group needed to go through the process of transferring the lease other than that the group needed a “fresh start,” according to Mendal, who characterized the lease transfer process as simple and one he’d done before. He still disputes that this transfer is an attempt to take over the lease and sees it only as a technical formality that the agency blew out of proportion.
But the agency of transportation didn’t see it that way. Instead, it began to calculate exactly how much Stowe Aviation owed the state and brought in its legal team for consultation.
As Christmas neared in 2021, Mendal was already growing inpatient. In a call with Brassard, he expressed frustration with a lack of quick response from the agency and laid out his demands for a transfer of Stowe Aviation’s lease to Stowe Mountain Aviation, claiming he had several projects in other states that could not move forward until it was resolved and again emphasized that the changes he wanted to the lease were minor.
Negotiations break down
For weeks following the holidays, conversations between Mendal and the agency stalled, stuck in a flight pattern where he demanded updates only for Boomhower to tell him that the matter was still under legal review.
In late January, Russ Barr attempted to force the issue, demanding that the agency expedite the transfer of the lease to Mendal and his investors while claiming that Stowe Aviation had invested millions and ran the airport project despite the unfulfilled promises of the EB-5 program. Barr said that Mendal and company would “carry the ball” forward into the next phase of the airport’s development.
Barr demanded that there be a resolution to the matter by February or threatened that there would be no other choice for Stowe Aviation but to hand the keys back and “consider further avenues of recoupment.”
Boomhower put him off, telling him there was no way to complete the reassignment of the lease by that time, but said she would get Mendal an outline of the information the agency would need to accomplish it.
On the same day as the exchange with Barr, Boomhower reached out to Flynn to warn him, in case he received a phone call, that she and Brassard had “numerous concerns” about potentially reassigning the lease to Mendal and his investors.
While Mendal waited, an incident occurred that made the agency even more apprehensive about working with the new group.
According to employees at Morrisville-Stowe Airport, they were approached on Feb. 8 by someone “either purchasing Stowe Aviation or partnering with them” to request that the warning the airport puts out to pilots looking to land at the airport be changed to say there was less ice on the runway than there actually was in order to allow more plane traffic.
Brassard responded by suggesting the team reach out to Mendal to let him know this occurred and was “unacceptable” and it was yet another concern if he was to take over and manage the onsite personnel in charge of managing the airport and crucial safety protocol.
Mendal said he didn’t know anything about this incident.
Just a few days later, Russ Barr reached out again, demanding to know if the agency was willing to “work in good faith” with him and Mendal after weeks of radio silence.
By now, the agency was finally prepared to present its own ultimatum.
Boomhower gave Barr two options: the agency would transfer the lease to Mendal and Stowe Mountain Aviation exactly as it was written, or Mendal would have to participate in an open bid process to operate the airport.
Barr agreed to a transfer of the lease with its “material terms” intact but again requested the lease be amended so that Mendal would not have to cover a set of costs that included operating rent, which Barr claimed were related to the EB-5 program, even though the program is never actually named in the lease, and said that if Mendal was forced to pay the fees in Stowe Aviation’s lease, operating the airport would be “unsustainable.”
Having sought an option outside of the two she had presented, Boomhower told Barr that Mendal and his group would need to compete for control of the airport through the bid process.
Mendal then demanded an in-person meeting with Flynn but received no response. A month later, he attempted to renew discussions again by reaching out to Boomhower to no avail.
Finally, in late March, Boomhower sent two letters to Barr: one officially declining the request to have Stowe Aviation’s lease amended and transferred to Stowe Mountain Aviation and another informing him that Stowe Aviation was in “substantial arrears” and requesting the company pay its debt of over $100,000.
A few weeks later, in April, the Barrs’ attorney, Michael Singer, sent Boomhower a blistering email excoriating her for the “bewildering” decision not to go along with the lease transfer request and hinted at possible legal action as a response, effectively ending any conversation around the matter not conducted between lawyers.
During all the months of negotiation between Mendal and the state, Toni Barr had been endlessly requesting reimbursement for the fuel trucks Stowe Aviation had been bringing to the airport since last June, an amount that eventually reached over $2,000. Barr only received partial reimbursement by the time the lease was terminated.
On April 8, the agency sent Gregory Smith, a general maintenance manager, to ascertain the current state of the Morrisville-Stowe Airport and retrieve the keys from Toni Barr. From his report, he seemed generally confused as to the purpose of his visit, but upon arrival he claimed he was greeted by a deeply irate Barr.
“After I got off of the phone and had a clearer picture of what I was there to accomplish she took me room to room making remarks such as: ‘This place was a f**king dump when we moved in, this place was unhabitable and disgusting, we put all new walls and carpet in, we put over $2 million dollars into this place,’” Smith wrote in his report. “I remained calm and professional and took photos as we went through the building and the aircraft hangar. She remained agitated and continued to use vulgar language toward me as well as the state of Vermont.”
Toni Barr denied using any derogatory language or treating Smith in an unprofessional way.
The aftermath
Though Boomhower alerted local state representatives that the state would be taking control of all operations at the airport, Stowe and Morristown residents were kept in the dark. In the days after Stowe Aviation departed, local resident and well-known national media personality Dr. Bob Arnot emailed the agency and accused them of rendering the airport “useless” and called its former operators the “lifeblood for the community.”
Another airport user, Stephen Soule, sent a confused email after arriving at the airport to take out his single-engine airplane only to find its staff had departed. He was able to get his hangar door open with the assistance of a maintenance staffer but reached out to the agency afterward to find out what was happening.
Singer, the Barrs’ attorney, followed up with the agency to demand that the next operator of the airport be prepared to compensate the Barrs to the tune of over $300,000, the amount that Mendal promised to pay them to buy them out of the lease. The agency has no plans to require the next operator to do this, according to Brassard. Singer did not say definitively whether or not Stowe Aviation might eventually pursue some kind of legal action against the agency.
Mendal places the blame squarely on the agency, claiming that the state passed on his planned $5 million investment in the airport. In his negotiations in Florida and other states, Mendal said he is used to prompt responses to his questions and favorable terms, and not having his motives questioned or being treated with suspicion. Though he submitted a detailed engineering proposal for his new hangar, he said he never felt he needed to supply the detailed business proposal for operating the airport that the agency wanted.
Mendal admitted he perhaps “paid the price” for the agency’s soured relationship with the Barrs but contended that he was doing them a favor by offering them a way out. Toni Barr said she never received any indication that Stowe Aviation’s relationship with the state was anything less than positive.
Though Mendal and the Barrs have placed most of the blame for their airport operations troubles on the failed EB-5 program, the agency doesn’t afford them any sympathy.
“Part of what we look for when we’re selecting somebody is somebody who can be flexible, change directions and kind of reorganize when they face disappointment,” Brassard said.
Roberts, the CVS pharmacies CEO who planned to partner with Mendal on Stowe Mountain Aviation and watched from a distance as negotiations with the state fell apart, expressed his deep disappointment in the agency. He claimed they planned to improve the airport at great personal cost, but that participating in a lengthy bidding process for the opportunity was out of the question.
“We’ll see who ends up running that airport, but I would be surprised if they find somebody with the resources that David (Mendal) and I have,” Roberts said.
“You can throw money at something all day long, that doesn’t mean you’re good at it,” Brassard said. “Resources can come in a variety of forms. Somebody who’s well connected in the aviation world can bring in a good service or menu of services to the airport and can meet the needs of the current users and interest additional users.”
Despite Mendal’s and Roberts’ view that a bidding process for control of the airport would be a lengthy and overly burdensome experience, the process is already well underway and the Vermont Agency of Transportation plans to announce a new operator at the Morrisville-Stowe Airport by the end of June.
With the fuel farm reconstruction plagued by supply chain problems, it remains to be seen when fuel will once again be available.
