Steven Hatfield

Term: three-year seat

Age: Not provided

Professional background: Building contractor; mediator for non-profit mediation service.

Municipal experience: Over a year on the village of Johnson board of trustees; 10 years as chairman of the board on the fire commission for a small village in New York.

What are the main three challenges facing the village of Johnson and how would you address them?

First, hiring a new village manager. We are in the initial phase of interviewing. This process takes time and requires a commitment on the part of the board to work cooperatively.

Second, adoption of policies for all village employees and trustees to define and prohibit conflict of interest and verbal harassment. I believe the lack of these two policies has contributed to issues we are currently dealing with. We are going to contact the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for assistance in writing these policies.

Last, the village garage. Our garage was designed as a storage building and apparently develops high humidity and mold when heated to a comfortable working temperature for our crew. We are waiting for an engineering study to be completed and then will have to make decisions to act on the recommendations. This will require close cooperation between the trustees and crew since any work on the building will cause some dislocation and inconvenience. I have the skills and time to meet this challenge.

Why do you believe you’re the best candidate for the village of Johnson board of trustees?

I have already demonstrated the willingness to listen to different points of view and make difficult decisions. I have also made the time commitment and possess many of the skills necessary to work with a team to solve problems. I feel grateful to be able to live in a beautiful village like Johnson and want to work to keep it that way and position it for healthy growth in the future.