In the immediate aftermath of the Flood of 2023, Sterling Market had to be essentially gutted after extensive water damage, though a construction worker on the scene said the stock in the adjoining liquor store was essentially untouched.

Despite concerns about future floods, the owner and operator of Sterling Market plan to bring the grocery back to Johnson village.

On the last Wednesday in August, over 25 people crowded into the liquor store attached to the grocery to hash out tentative plans for the market’s return to Lower Main Street after the devastating Flood of 2023.

Revitalize Vermont’s rural communities

U.S. Senator Peter Welch, second from left, joined U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, third from left, Gov. Phil Scott, second from right, and members of the Northern Border Regional Commission and other community leaders in Johnson to celebrate the town’s award of a Northern Borders Regional Commission Catalyst Award — a $10.8 million grant program to revitalize Vermont’s rural communities. Johnson received a $862,000 grant to complete a new light industrial and commercial park on Route 15.

