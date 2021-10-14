Sterling College, working with HELPSY, the largest clothing collector in the Northeast, is holding fundraising clothing drive on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m.-noon., Craftsbury Common.
Unwanted clothing and textiles will be recycled and diverted from becoming trash in local landfills while raising funds for the college’s reuse room.
According to the EPA, textile waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the United States, occupying nearly 5 percent of all landfill space. The U.S. throws away 36 billion pounds of textiles each year — nearly 100 pounds per person. Of those discarded textiles, 95 percent could be recycled, but only 15 percent is currently being recycled.
HELPSY accepts clean, dry and bagged clothing and fashion accessories (stained, worn or torn is fine) including dresses, shirts, pants, suits, coats, gloves, hats, belts, ties, scarves, wallets, purses, backpacks, totes, shoes, towels, bedding, costumes, curtains, placements, tablecloths, stuffed animals and throw rugs. It will not accept breakable houseware or glass, electronics, furniture, building material, scrap metal, appliances, mattresses, encyclopedia sets, phone books or magazines.
For more information email reuse-room@sterlingcollege.edu.
