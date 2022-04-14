Sterling College has won a $200,000 community grant from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative to help establish a public-facing outdoor recreation hub as part of its vision for the Peter Alfond Wellness Center on its campus in Craftsbury.
The award largely completes Sterling’s fundraising efforts for the project, which will include space for exercise, outdoor recreation themed programming and workshops, an indoor climbing wall and equipment and bike repair services and rentals on a sliding-scale.
“This support is meaningful for both Sterling students and the region at large,” Christina Goodwin, vice president for advancement at Sterling, said. “The new outdoor recreation hub will encourage more users to access private and public lands by providing the equipment, information and education that can be the difference between an accessible, safe and enjoyable experience and a privileged, dangerous or intimidating one.”
Located at the confluence of three trail systems in Craftsbury Village, the outdoor recreation hub will feature new signs to connect existing local trail systems, publicize regional recreational opportunities and offer public restrooms and access to drinking water.
By offering services in a region where rentals and repairs are far and few between, the project helps to satisfy the Craftsbury’s desire for more outdoor recreation opportunities for both existing and prospective participants while also alleviating some of the financial burden that comes with equipment-based recreation.
Construction on the new center is scheduled to begin once the permitting process is complete.
For more information, contact Christina Goodwin at cgoodwin@sterlingcollege.edu.
