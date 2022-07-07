A void left on Jeffersonville’s Main Street when Red Leaf Gluten-Free Brewing relocated its business will be filled this summer by Stella14, a wine producer in Cambridge that will host a soft opening this Friday.
Red Leaf, known for its wheatless beer options, moved from 105 Main St. next to Essence Salon into the historic house at 208 Main St. and has been reopened since Memorial Day.
Dave Keck took over the lease for the vineyard operated by Dave and Linda Boyden just outside of Cambridge village in 2020 and has made use of the unique varietals grown on the land to produce wine under the Stella14 brand at a Shacksbury-based facility.
Though the brand, which takes its name from Vermont’s Latin motto, isn’t technically certified organic yet, Keck’s wine is all produced through an organic process, which means it’s pesticide-free, sulfur-free, fermented with naturally occurring yeasts and the grapes are even crushed the old-fashioned way — by foot.
From cold-resistant Frontenac noir, Frontenac blanc and Marquette grapes, Keck has fashioned a sparkling rosé called Wild Child, an Uncle Mark’ette red wine and a Birches PetNat red blend, with more to come. The brick-and-mortar location will allow Keck to hand sell his unique wine to customers directly and give Stella14 an avenue for direct sale.
“It gives us the opportunity to taste wine with people in person and open our bottles with folks as opposed to selling them to retailers and to other folks. Here we’re able to really talk about what we're doing and show people what our wines are all about,” Keck said.
Keck was in the market for a storefront and happened to mention it to Jennifer Bishop, owner of another Jeffersonville Main Street staple, The Farm Store, who passed along word of Red Leaf’s departure, and everything fell into place.
“For those that are interested in tasting what Vermont wines really are about when they’re not in any way manipulated, I think they’re kind of a cool expression of that,” Keck said. “Basically, it’s fermented grape juice. We don’t add yeast or any manipulation as far as the acid or the tannins.”
