A growing unbalance in Hyde Park property assessments recently triggered a state demand requiring the town to conduct a town-wide reappraisal, its first since 2018.

The Vermont Department of Taxes notified the town in late July that its coefficient of dispersion, a measurement of the uniformity in appraisals for properties, had risen over 20 percent, triggering the mandate.

