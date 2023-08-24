A growing unbalance in Hyde Park property assessments recently triggered a state demand requiring the town to conduct a town-wide reappraisal, its first since 2018.
The Vermont Department of Taxes notified the town in late July that its coefficient of dispersion, a measurement of the uniformity in appraisals for properties, had risen over 20 percent, triggering the mandate.
Hyde Park’s coefficient of dispersion is just over 25 percent, indicating that the price a home sells for, compared to its assessed value, is too far apart.
The selectboard agreed at its Aug. 8 meeting to tell the state the town will submit a reappraisal plan by the end of the year.
At its last two town meetings voters opted to keep its board of listers, but the town lacks enough listers to form the necessary quorum of three to meet state guidelines. Deanna Judkins and Leslie Rollins currently serve as listers while former lister Matt Reed and Beth Carrier serve as the assistants to the town assessors.
Refusal to reply to the state’s letter could have potentially resulted in the state withholding highway and education funds, the board noted.
Hyde Park and Johnson entered an agreement last year to share assessment services in a program led by Terri Sabens, a longtime professional assessor who recently oversaw a reassessment in Morristown. While she occupies the role of supervising assessor in the agreement, Justin Mason serves as the primary town assessor for Hyde Park and Johnson.
Ron Rodjenski, the retired town administrator for Hyde Park who is serving as interim administrator as the town searches for his replacement, said that reappraisal firms are likely going to be unavailable for the next three years, according to what Sabens told him.
That delay could provide the town time to find the funds for the reappraisal, which was projected to cost over $150,000.
“If reappraisal is done in 2026, that would be eight years after the 2018 Hyde Park reappraisal or about two years ahead of the 10-year norm,” Rodjenski said. “The accelerated pace of reappraisal is due substantially to the housing market price increases over the last several years that everyone is familiar with.”
Meanwhile, the small Chittenden County town of St. George, with just over 800 residents, has joined Hyde Park and Johnson’s regional assessor agreement. The program originally had more interest from towns like Wolcott and Elmore and even the city of Vergennes, but when it came time to ink a deal, other municipalities decided to wait on the sidelines to see how the two-town service developed.
The connection with St. George is Mason, who also serves as the selectboard clerk there.
“St. George contracts a lot of their services as they are a small town, and the interlocal agreement isn’t a stretch for them,” Mason said.
As a smaller town, St. George will only require assessment services for four hours a week while Johnson and Hyde Park require eight hours each. Mason said he’s actively talking with other towns and hopes to bring on one more four-hour town and an eight-hour town to create a full-time, 32-hours per week assessment position shared among four municipalities.
