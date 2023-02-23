Several local students were recognized as Vermont Presidential Scholars for the 2022-2023 school year in a recognition ceremony at the Vermont Statehouse.
Presidential scholars are recognized in three categories: general, arts and career technical education.
“Each of these students have excelled academically, through either traditional or non-traditional learning experiences, and both in many cases,” said secretary of education Dan French. “They are responsible citizens, committed to their community, demonstrating leadership in their schools and serving as an example for their peers.”
Vermont’s Presidential Scholars include Anna Isselhardt of Peoples Academy in the general category and Matthew Califano, Craftsbury Academy, in the arts category.
