The Morrisville office of the Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation will close on Aug. 1.
As a result, the office of the Lamoille County forester will now be located at the McFarland State Office Building in Barre.
This change will support enhanced coordination among staff within the Agency of Natural Resources, reduce the department’s footprint and allow reallocation of resources, ultimately improving its ability to serve private forestland owners.
Emily Potter, Lamoille County forester, can be reached at 802-622-4230 or emily.potter@vermont.gov and is, as always, available to provide forestry-related technical assistance to private forestland owners in Lamoille County.
