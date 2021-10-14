The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, in collaboration with local nonprofits, town officials, scientists and regional planners, has completed two tactical basin plans that will be available for public comment through Nov. 12.
The two plans outline more than 100 combined strategies to restore and protect rivers, lakes and wetlands across the northwestern part of the state, from Newport and Greensboro to Swanton and Milton.
The tactical basin plans for the Missisquoi Bay and Lamoille River describe how the department will work alongside others to continue to improve water quality, restore aquatic habitats and prevent future pollution.
Each plan identifies specific approaches that ensure agricultural, development, wastewater and natural resources activities are managed to protect water quality.
The Lamoille hybrid meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m., Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park with four simultaneous satellite meetings hosted by local watershed partners. To join the Lamoille Tactical Basin Plan public meeting online, use this link, bit.ly/3hBp1A7 or call in to 802-828-7667, using this conference ID, 865792146.
For information, call Danielle Owczarski, watershed planner, at 490-6176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.