Stagecoach Road in Stowe will be reduced to one lane of alternating, one-way traffic for three days next week. A section of the road will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers directing traffic, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6-8 while work takes place in the area.
Stagecoach Road has served as one of the primary alternate routes for commuters looking to bypass the ongoing construction on Route 100 between Stowe and Morristown. Drivers using Stagecoach Road early next week should plan for some extra delays, or seek an alternate route.
