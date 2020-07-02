Look at that turtle go

A turtle takes its life in its hands as it walks along Stagecoach Road in Stowe.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Stagecoach Road in Stowe will be reduced to one lane of alternating, one-way traffic for three days next week. A section of the road will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers directing traffic, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6-8 while work takes place in the area.

Stagecoach Road has served as one of the primary alternate routes for commuters looking to bypass the ongoing construction on Route 100 between Stowe and Morristown. Drivers using Stagecoach Road early next week should plan for some extra delays, or seek an alternate route.

