Among plates of pasta and garlic bread, Lamoille North Supervisory Union community members came together to discuss what they appreciated about the district and what they would like to see its school board focus on ahead of next year’s budget, with staffing and safety foremost among the concerns.
After holding small in-person meetings focused on explaining the school’s COVID-19 safety precautions during the fall of 2021, this meeting marked the first time the community was fully welcomed for in-person discussion with the school administration since the beginning of the pandemic.
With a little enticement offered in the way of a gift card raffle, the conference room at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center on Monday night was crowded with parents and staff alike, while legislators like Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, and Rep.-elect Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge, listened in on the discussion.
After individual reports from the principals of the district’s five elementary schools, and middle school and high school, small group discussions led by administrators helped collate what parents enjoyed and wanted to see changed about the district.
To varying degrees, all the schools’ administrators reported feeling the pressure regarding staffing, with schools either being slightly understaffed or in need of substitutes as common illnesses circulating through the schools take regular staff out of commission, or in need of more paraeducators.
Superintendent Catherine Gallagher emphasized how lucky the district was to have maintained administrative consistency considering the turnover that other districts in Vermont have seen.
Parents generally expressed appreciation for the attentiveness and dedication shown by Lamoille North’s staff, both throughout the pandemic and the transition back to in-person learning. They also praised teachers who remained in the profession even when it would be more profitable to switch to another line of work.
The Lamoille North teachers’ union is currently negotiating for a new contract with the district school board. A new contract may address the current disparities between teacher salaries and benefits and the rest of the job market.
Eric Hutchins, who leads the teachers union, was present at the event but declined to comment on ongoing negotiations, as did Gallagher, with both citing an agreement between the board and the union to not comment until a contract has been reached.
Teachers in the neighboring Lamoille South Unified Union school district ratified a new contract earlier this year that guaranteed a 4 percent pay increase over its first two years and a 3.5 percent increase during the last year of the contract.
The general cost of living rose about 7 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
School safety also seemed to be on the minds of multiple parents at the meeting. Among them was Andy Glover, a Morristown police officer and Lamoille North parent. He noted the lack of cameras in some of the district’s elementary schools and would like to see resources dedicated to school-safety planning and student protections across the board.
Some parents and teachers also said they would like to see mental health resources for students weathering the trauma of both the lockdown and post-lockdown phases of the pandemic.
There was also some discussion on how to make the annual budget more transparent for parents who were interested in exactly how the district’s money was being spent.
While the district school board has been discussing potential options for a new central office building, nothing will be finalized in time to include in the budget next March.
The district’s new communications manager, Rene Thibault, emphasized at the end of the meeting that this was just one of several opportunities district parents would have to weigh in on the finalization of the budget and a March Town Meeting Day vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.