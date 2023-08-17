Stack ‘em up

A new Morrisville housing development popped up this week on Jersey Heights about as fast as dandelions on a late spring lawn.
Developer Bob Provost, a vocal advocate for manufactured housing, said the buildings came as 16 pre-fabricated boxes, made at a factory in Pennsylvania and trucked here. Workers then assembled the new buildings on site, in a fraction of the time it would take for a traditional from-scratch construction.
