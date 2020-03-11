After the World Health Organization declaring the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a global pandemic and pleaded for communities to take action to slow the spread of the virus, the rector, staff and vestry of St. John's in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe are taking measures for the health and safety of all individuals in its faith community and the community-at-large.
As of Thursday, March 12:
• All public meetings at St. John’s in the Mountains have been suspended until further notice.
• All worship services have been suspended until further notice, including Sunday morning Holy Eucharist.
The bishop of the Episcopal Church in Vermont, the Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown, said, “I am glad that you are planning ahead rather than being reactionary and are taking steps for the safety and health of the whole community. The church should be a leader in providing and caring for the community. This is not panic; these are thought-out steps that health professionals have suggested to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.”
The rector, staff, and vestry will meet electronically on a weekly basis to determine how long these actions should stay in place.
Other gatherings, Christian formation, sermons and reflections for the parish staff, and committee meetings will also be available through electronic means. Pastoral visitation by clergy and lay leaders will be assessed case by case.
Church leaders encourage parishioners to reach out to one another via phone and electronic communications to lift each other’s spirits, to pray together, and to assess for spiritual and physical needs.