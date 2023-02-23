The 2023 budget in Cambridge has risen to over $6.5 million, but about a third more than last year’s budget, a commensurate rise in town’s revenue projections has offset it enough that only about $60,000 of that budget increase will need to be offset by taxes, meaning that Cambridge taxpayers are only on the hook for a roughly 3 percent property tax increase.
The town’s projected revenue will clock in at over $3.6 million, up from last year’s projected $2.9 million, and will largely be covered by money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which the town is in the process of disbursing, and grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, mostly for highway projects.
Among rising expenses that include labor costs, fuel and other resources, the Cambridge Selectboard pushed to keep the tax burden on its residents minimal.
Municipal expenditures in general are budgeted to increase to over $2.9 million, and over $304,000 from the amount budgeted in 2022.
Among the notable expenses are the cost of the town administrator’s office, which will increase over $12,000 to over $98,000, and the cost of the town clerk and treasurer’s office, which will increase by $113,000 to over $223,112. The listers are slated to cost slightly less this year, down about $18,000 to over $109,550.
It’s getting expensive to maintain town buildings, and Cambridge’s ancient town offices are no exception. The cost of building operations will grow to six digits in the coming year, up nearly $45,000 from last year to over $121,000.
Cambridge may have avoided the cost other towns have seen thanks to an increase in Lamoille County Sheriff's Department fees — Cambridge is served by the Vermont State Police — and even with increased funding to services like the Cambridge Rescue Squad, the cost of public safety has risen only slightly.
Key services within the town are seeing more money budgeted in the town’s appropriations. The Varnum Memorial Library, after a year of stabilizing operations despite some intra-municipal drama last spring, has been allocated $7,500 more for their budget, which is now up to $97,500, some of which is conditional.
The Cambridge Conservation Commission and Cambridge Recreation Board have both seen increases in their funding, though the voters will make decisions at the town meeting that could alter the funding and responsibilities of those organizations.
All told, the amount the town is dispersing among service organizations has risen by over $21,000 to more than $193,000.
Major highway expenditures are in the offing as well. The town will see its budgeted highway expenses rise to over $3.5 million, a $1.3 million increase from last year, much of which will be covered by the aforementioned grant money.
A big expense in the form of benefits for highway workers is coming on the books this year, which will cost more than $108,000, up over $88,000 than the amount budgeted for such expenses last year.
While the cost of maintaining the roads is predicted to fall slightly, the town garage is getting more costly, with the cost of fuel, heating or otherwise, contributing to a $20,000 jump in expenses. Vehicle maintenance and expense will also cost over $333,000, up $113,000 more than last year.
No candidates for the Cambridge Selectboard or other town offices have launched a public campaign, despite board member George Putnam declining to seek his seat again and Larry Wyckoff, the most tenured member of the board, threatening not to seek his seat again in hopes that someone willing will step forward.
Articles to be voted on at March Town Meeting Day, the town’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic began, will include a list of town officers, the customary stipend approval for selectboard members and budget articles.
Voters will be asked to approve an additional $5,000 for the conservation reserve fund and, in a separate article, asked to establish a new reserve fund for the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve and an allocation of over $14,000 from the conservation reserve fund to that preserve’s new fund.
In what promises to be one of the most discussed articles of the day, Article 11 will see Cambridge voters decide, in a non-binding vote, whether or not the town should purchase the Cambridge Community Center.
Recreation board members will be on hand to advocate for the purchase, which has received conditional rescue plan act funds from the town and, advocates argue, will increase the quality of life in the town. Those opposed or uncertain have questions about its sustainability and the potential cost to the town.
There will be no vote held, non-binding or otherwise, regarding the potential multi-million renovations for the Cambridge Town Hall, but an article has been set aside for the matter’s discussion.
The Cambridge town meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the gymnasium at Cambridge Elementary School in Jeffersonville.
Cambridge Elementary
The Cambridge Elementary School budget, which Cambridge residents will be asked to vote on separately from the broader Australian ballot district budget, is set to rise by about 6 percent, though revenues are projected to rise the exact same amount.
The cost of the elementary school, which maintains its own degree of autonomy within the Lamoille North Supervisory Union, will be on par with the about 5 percent increase budgeted for the other elementary school’s within the district.
Special education expenses have been shifted out of individual categories and into one budget category titled “special education assessment,” but remain similar to the levels they were funded at before.
The elementary school plans to spend over $28,000 less on language arts with minor increases in funding to physical education, music and art. Instructional technology and guidance costs are both increasing by about $24,000.
A big cost to Cambridge Elementary that its broader district does not bear is the rising cost of transportation. While the district’s contract with Lamoille Valley Transportation has provided stability, Cambridge has budgeted over $328,000 for bussing, up $117,000 from last year’s budget.
There will be an informational meeting on the budget in-person at the elementary at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6. At 9 a.m. the next day, an hour prior to the town meeting, the Cambridge Town School District meeting will take place in the school’s gymnasium.
Three members of the elementary school board and three representatives for the Lamoille North school board will also be elected at this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.