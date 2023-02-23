The 2023 budget in Cambridge has risen to over $6.5 million, but about a third more than last year’s budget, a commensurate rise in town’s revenue projections has offset it enough that only about $60,000 of that budget increase will need to be offset by taxes, meaning that Cambridge taxpayers are only on the hook for a roughly 3 percent property tax increase.

The town’s projected revenue will clock in at over $3.6 million, up from last year’s projected $2.9 million, and will largely be covered by money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which the town is in the process of disbursing, and grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, mostly for highway projects.

